HONG KONG, May 11, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The fifth International Healthcare Week (IHW), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opens today, featuring two flagship events. The sixth Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH) is being held today and tomorrow (11 and 12 May) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) under the theme 'Fuelling Healthcare Breakthroughs'. The summit convenes over 90 influential international healthcare officials, research and medical experts, start-ups, investors, and business leaders from related industries to explore global healthcare trends, with a focus on frontier technologies, AI breakthroughs, pandemic preparedness, silver health, as well as innovation in Chinese medicine, in alignment with the National 15th Five-Year Plan. Another flagship event, the 17th Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair (Medical Fair), also opens today (11 to 13 May) under the theme 'Innovations Boosting Smart Health Experience', featuring some 300 exhibitors from 10 countries and regions. The Fair spotlights MedTech, GeronTech and Preventive Healthcare, showcasing the latest medical innovations integrating artificial intelligence and robotics, fostering global exchange in healthcare innovation and reinforcing Hong Kong's strengths as a research and commercial hub.Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, said in his welcome remarks: 'There is nowhere better than Hong Kong, as a major international hub for financing and innovation, to explore areas of global collaboration in the health arena, and to showcase related business opportunities for investors and project owners. As a superconnector and super value-adder, Hong Kong has a long track record of helping companies and innovations break through. The theme we have adopted this year, 'Fuelling Healthcare Breakthroughs', highlights this vital role. The ASGH was created to nurture partnerships and knowledge exchange that can drive real change and create a better world. This year's agenda also complements the healthcare priorities set out in China's new 15th Five-Year Plan, supporting national development. Among the diverse topics at ASGH 2026 are sessions examining AI-enabled diagnosis and treatment, biomedical innovation, the growth of the silver health economy, traditional Chinese medicine and much more.'John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, said in his opening remarks: 'Hong Kong, under the 'one country, two systems' principle, is investing in healthcare and, in doing so, investing in the future of our people and our economy. Our status as a leading hub for scientific innovation is unrivalled in Asia. And our strengths are magnified by our core position in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. That is the cluster city development integrating 11 dynamic cities in southern China. It boasts a collective economy that rivals that of the world's 10th-largest nation. In pursuit of medical innovation, Hong Kong complements the strategies set out in the National 15th Five-Year Plan. The Plan optimises an evaluation and approval mechanism for innovative drugs and supports their clinical application. The goal is to develop Hong Kong into a health and medical innovation hub. Central to this ambition is the rapid expansion of our clinical trial capabilities, the vital engine that drives biomedical R&D from the laboratory to the bedside.'Prof Zeng Yixin, Vice Minister of the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China, delivered special remarks: 'Hong Kong has extensive experience in undergraduate medical education and post-graduate training, and enjoys a strong reputation in the Asia-Pacific region. Medical talent training system on the mainland is also undergoing deep reforms and striving to move towards high-quality development. Hong Kong has many experiences and practices that are worthy of in-depth exchange and reference, which will certainly promote mutual enhancement and progress.'Global leaders convene to explore collaboration opportunitiesThis morning's Plenary Session I: Strengthening Pandemic Preparedness through Global Collaboration, featured keynote speech by Prof Lo Chung-mau, Secretary for Health of the HKSAR government, who said: 'Hong Kong has long been recognised for the quality and efficiency of our healthcare system. We consistently rank at the top of global health indices, with a life expectancy that remains among the highest in the world, with women over 88 years and men about 83 years in 2024. Our public healthcare system serves as a robust safety net, ensuring universal health coverage for all at a very low cost. The National 15th Five-Year Plan calls for a health-first development strategy. Hong Kong is fully aligned and will continue to contribute to this national vision through our work in pandemic preparedness and medical innovation.'Prof Leo Poon, Daniel C K Yu Professor in Virology at the School of Public Health of the University of Hong Kong and Co-Director of the Hong Kong Jockey Club Global Health Institute, moderated the session. Distinguished speakers included Prof Ibrahim Abubakar, Vice-Provost (Health) and Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at University College London; Feng Lan, Vice President, China Pharmaceutical Innovation and Research Development Association; Dr Leung Yiu-hong, Head of Emergency Response and Programme Management Branch, Department of Health of the HKSAR government; Dr Kumanan Rasanathan, Executive Director of the WHO Alliance for Health Policy and Systems Research; Prof Wang Yu, Chairman of the Chinese Foundation for Hepatitis Prevention and Control, also Former Director-General, Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention; and Dr In-Kyu Yoon, Deputy Director General for Integrated Development and Pandemic Preparedness at the International Vaccine Institute. They discussed key strategies to strengthen the resilience of the global health system in response to future pandemics. Dr Kumanan Rasanathan said: 'Public health agencies need to maintain scientific independence to synthesize, act upon, and provide advice based on the best available science. They also require operational flexibility because, during a pandemic or outbreak, it is not sufficient to rely solely on strategies used for previous outbreaks.'Plenary Session II: Fuelling Healthcare Breakthroughs was moderated by Victor Chu, Chairman and CEO of First Eastern Investment Group. Speakers included Clara Chan, CEO of Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited; David Lau, Vice Chair of Investment Banking for Asia Pacific and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking for Asia Pacific at JP Morgan Securities; Dr Inna Menkova, Chief Executive Officer, Allogenica; Jonathan Symonds, Chairman of the Board of GSK; and Theresa Tse, Chairwoman of the Board, Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited; They examined investment trends and market transformation in biopharmaceuticals and explored how cross-sector collaboration can drive healthcare breakthroughs.One of the highlights this afternoon, the Dialogue with Global Pioneer in Health session, featured 2013 Nobel Prize laureate in Chemistry, Prof Michael Levitt, Robert W and Vivian K Cahill Professor in Cancer Research at Stanford University. He shared insights into his research and the future of technology-driven healthcare innovation, exploring how biological intelligence is shaping the future of healthcare. He said: 'One of the secrets of successful evolution is to be as diverse as possible. This diversity then leads to intelligence.'Thematic sessions spotlight cutting-edge healthcare innovation and AI applicationsAs the global healthcare industry accelerates towards technology-driven transformation and industrial upgrading, multiple thematic sessions at the summit focus on the application of innovative technologies across the sector. Topics include AI-enabled healthcare, medical robotics and devices, cell and gene therapies, biomedical, and the silver economy, showcasing the latest market trends and aligning with the National 15th Five-Year Plan to advance the development of a 'Healthy China' and foster AI and healthcare innovation. The first day featured a dedicated session, The Next Frontier in China's Healthcare Industry, moderated by Nisa Leung, Managing Partner of Aulis Capital, with speakers including Mark Gavin Lotter, Founder and CEO of Nuance Pharma; Wu Hao, Executive Director and Co-President of Tigermed; and Seth Zhang, Founder and CEO of MediTrust Health. They discussed strategies to drive the development of the Chinese Mainland healthcare sector. Wu Hao said: 'By giving China-led industry data and applications greater exposure and participation on the global stage, Chinese enterprises can take a seat at the table and become true leaders.'Several thematic sessions spotlight the large-scale application of AI in healthcare. These include this afternoon's sessions: Intelligence at Scale: How AI is Powering Real-World Healthcare Revolution, moderated by Dr Kenneth Tsang, Regional Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare North Asia and CEO of Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, featured speakers including Prof Joshua Ho, Assistant Dean (Innovation and Technology Transfer) in the Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine at the University of Hong Kong; and Reshaping Tomorrow's Healthcare: Advances in Medical Robotics and Devices, further explored the transformative role of AI in medical robotics and next-generation medical devices, showcasing cutting-edge innovations and breakthrough developments. Tomorrow afternoon's session, Transforming Healthcare through Digital Health & AI Innovations, with speakers from Healthtech Finland, Heidi Health, Pfizer, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and other leading organisations, will offer multi-dimensional insight into AI applications and breakthroughs in the healthcare field.A new session this year, CSO Insights: Catalysing Scientific Breakthroughs and Investments for Future Health, will bring together leading scientists from global pharmaceutical companies, including Dr Li Xiang, Senior Vice President, Co-President and Chief Scientific Officer of Innovative Medicines Division at Fosun Pharma, to discuss transforming research breakthroughs into real-world healthcare applications.Building on last year's Silver Health Chapter, tomorrow will feature the session Unlocking Growth in Silver Health: From Precision Medicine to Smart Ageing Innovations. Speakers include Prof Christopher Chao, Vice President (Research and Innovation) of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Prof Brian Kennedy, Director of the Centre for Healthy Longevity at the National University Health System, Singapore; and Zhang Junjie, Vice President of Ant Group and President of Healthcare Business Group. They will share insights into ageing-related disease prevention and solutions.Other sessions also cover a wide range of cutting-edge topics, including Driving Chinese Medicine Development Through Standardisation and Innovation, and IP Financing and Trading for Pharmaceutical and Health Technology. These thematic sessions examine the latest developments and trends in the healthcare industry from multiple perspectives, promoting exchanges among scientific research, market applications and industry policy. During the session From Detection to Cure: Accelerating Innovations for Rare Diseases, Prof Liang Zicai, Founder and Chairman of Suzhou Ribo Life Science, will explore how innovative diagnostics and treatments are bringing new hope to patients. Another session, Charting the Future: A New Era in Gene and Cell Therapies, brought together Dr Li Xiang, Founder and CEO of XellSmart, and Dr Zhu Tian, Co-founder and CEO of GenEditBio, who shared the latest advancements in stem cell biology and genome editing platforms with other guests.A global platform for healthcare resource matching, empowering pharmaceutical and healthcare companies to expand their businessIn addition to symposium sessions, some 180 healthtech companies from 12 countries and regions are showcasing innovative projects and solutions at the ASGH Business Hub and InnoHealth Showcase. At the same time, Project Pitching provides start-ups with opportunities to connect with investors, while the ASGH Deal-making facilitate one-on-one meetings to match global capital with healthcare projects. Participants can also access professional advice at the 'GoGlobal Connect' and Business of Healthcare Advisory Zone, enabling companies to develop more targeted strategies for business expansion.Medical Fair showcases diverse AIdriven health solutions, with smart ageing products surge twofoldThe 17th Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair, organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by the Hong Kong MedTech Association, opened alongside ASGH. With the theme Innovations Boosting Smart Health Experience, the Fair brings together some 300 exhibitors from 10 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Taiwan, Korea, as well as new participants from Macao, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Vietnam and the United States, highlighting Hong Kong's strengths as an international medical innovation hub.The Fair focuses on three key areas: MedTech, GeronTech and Preventive Healthcare, presenting a comprehensive showcase of the latest medical and healthcare equipment, products and application solutions from around the world. For MedTech, Neuroptek Corporation Inc from Canadian pavilion (Booth No.: 3ED16) showcases the brand new EyeMirage, a solution that extends professional ophthalmic vision examinations beyond the clinic. By leveraging the computing power and camera technology of smartphones, the system enables users to conduct highquality vision tests in settings such as homes and schools. Meanwhile, HKG epiTherapeutics Limited (Booth number: 3E-E06), from the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks, presents a DNA methylation analysis technology designed for the early screening of liver cancer. The solution can identify and distinguish differential methylation features among liver cancer, blood and normal tissues. Its clinical research findings have been published in leading international academic journals[1], demonstrating a sensitivity of 88.5% for early-stage liver cancer and 95.7% for late-stage cases, representing one of the highest performance levels globally in methylationbased liver cancer early screening.In the field of GeronTech, the exhibits span a wide range of products, including smart rehabilitation robots, AI-powered mental health assessment systems, smart elderly care solutions and home-based care devices, fully addressing the evolving market needs of the silver economy. Hanshin Technology Limited (Booth No.: 3E-D13) introduces a Smart Shower Robot, which enhances safety and comfort for the elderly during bathing through intelligent design, while also easing caregivers' workload and supporting the practical adoption of smart care solutions. Notably, the number of smart ageing products exhibited this year has more than doubled compared with the last edition, underscoring strong and growing market demand.In Preventive Healthcare, an exhibitor from Chinese Mainland, Guangzhou Supbio Bio-Technology and Science Co., Ltd. (Booth No: 3EE19), presents the world's first HIV1 DNA quantitative testing kit approved for market launch by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Designed to address increasingly complex HIV testing needs, the solution provides a stable and reliable fulldiseasecourse testing approach, supporting an integrated and innovative model that spans prevention, treatment efficacy assessment and the exploration of functional cure through precision diagnostics.The Medical Fair features more than 50 themed forums and seminars, including topics such as 'HKMTA Medical Fair Forum 2026: The Medtech Solutions - Greater Bay Area & Overseas', co-organised with the Hong Kong MedTech Association, to be held tomorrow morning (12 May), followed by the afternoon session 'ASEAN Gateway: Navigating Regulations, Capital and Distributions from Hong Kong'. On Wednesday (13 May), sessions such as 'Decoding the Demand for Gerontechnology' will also take place. Industry experts will share the latest insights and market trends, and the exhibition will provide an ideal platform for professionals to network and explore new business opportunities.The exhibition will continue to adopt the 'EXHIBITION+' hybrid model. The physical fair will take place from 11 to 13 May at the HKCEC. Global exhibitors, industry professionals, and buyers can engage in discussions via the 'Click2Match' smart business matching platform from 4 May until 20 May.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4tsy9JsThe sixth Asia Summit on Global Health, jointly organised by the HKSAR government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, is held from 11 to 12 May at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre under the theme 'Fuelling Healthcare Breakthroughs.'Prof Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, delivered the welcome remarks.John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, delivered the opening remarks.Prof Michael Levitt, 2013 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, and the Robert W and Vivian K Cahill Professor in Cancer Research at Stanford University, shared his insight.ASGH Deal-making has facilitated one-on-one meetings, both online and offline, to channel capital to healthcare projects and promote collaboration.The ASGH Business Hub and InnoHealth Showcase have featured around 180 healthtech companies from 12 countries and regions.Under the theme Innovations Boosting Smart Health Experience, the 17th Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair (Medical Fair) highlights MedTech, GeronTech & Preventive Healthcare, with some 300 exhibitors from 10 countries and regions.On the first day of the Medical Fair, a series of forums and seminars were held, including 'Digital Pulse, Preventive Future: When Wearable Technology Meets Chinese and Western Medicine Collaboration and AI' .The session featured Mr. Paul Anthony Yuen, Director of Dayton Industrial Co., Ltd., who joined academic experts in sharing insights into the latest developments in the field.Led by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), DRESIO Limited showcases its AIpowered physiotherapy motion analysis system.Exhibitor from Canada bring medical technologies, highlighting clinical applications and solutions.Medical Fair exhibitor Green Life Technology Ltd (Booth No.: 3D-D24) showcases the world's first product integrating inversion technology and 3D resonance technology, which has been successfully adopted by massage practitioners and therapists in Germany.WebsitesInternational Healthcare Week: https://internationalhealthcareweek.hktdc.com/enThe Asia Summit on Global Health: https://www.asiasummitglobalhealth.com/conference/asgh/en?ref_source=GrayMenu&ref_medium=vep-conferenceHong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkmedicalfair/en?ref_source=GrayMenu&ref_medium=vep-tradeshowList of Product: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkmedicalfair/en/product?ref_source=GrayMenu&ref_medium=vep-tradeshowMedia enquiriesYuan Tung Financial Relations:Jasmine Zhang Tel: (852) 3428 3278 Email: jzhang@yuantung.com.hkLouise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5691 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Noah Qiu Tel (852) 2584 4575 Email: noah.yl.qiu@hktdc.orgNavin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.[1] The product was published in the world-leading academic journal Nature Communications (2023).Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.