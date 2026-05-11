New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Eli Lilly to Celebrate 150 Years of Scientific Innovation

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 11th

Equities are lower Monday morning after President Trump called an Iranian counteroffer to end the conflict in the Middle East 'totally unacceptable.'

Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE: ICE) Head of Mortgage and Housing Market Research Andy Walden will break down the May Mortgage Monitor on NYSE Live.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) CFO Lucas Montarce will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's latest milestone and takeaways from its recent earnings.

Once Upon a Farm's (NYSE: OFRM) behind-the-scenes footage of its February IPO will air on NYSE Live, providing viewers with new looks from the historic moment.

Opening Bell

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) celebrates its 150th anniversary of founding

Closing Bell

Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) celebrates its Investor Day and path to long-term growth

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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