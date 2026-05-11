Onit Expands Unity Platform with Unity RFP, Turning Legal Vendor Sourcing into a Connected Network Workflow

Unity RFP connects vendor selection, rate intelligence, and matter execution across 4,000 corporate legal teams and 10,000 law firms in a single system

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Onit today announced Unity RFP, expanding the Unity platform to bring legal vendor sourcing into a connected network workflow, linking how legal work is sourced directly to how it is executed and managed. By embedding the full RFP lifecycle directly into its AI-native system of record, Onit enables corporate legal teams and law firms to source, compete, and engage within the same platform used to manage legal work and spend.

Unity RFP is being made available to Onit customers at no additional cost so they can enjoy immediate value as part of Onit's strategy to continuously expand platform value. While traditional RFP solutions often require significant upfront investment, Unity RFP is embedded directly into the system of record, enabling immediate access and shifting vendor sourcing into the core platform where legal work is managed.

Unlike traditional RFP tools, Unity RFP operates across the Onit Network, connecting more than 4,000 corporate legal departments and 10,000 law firms. This transforms vendor sourcing from a one-time event into a continuous, data-driven process where firms compete, respond, and engage directly within the same system used for matter collaboration and financial management.

Because corporate legal teams and law firms are already connected through the Onit Network, Unity RFP introduces sourcing directly into existing workflows, eliminating the need for separate tools and enabling immediate network-wide participation.

Legal departments face increasing pressure to control spend and improve outcomes as AI reshapes the economics of legal services. At the same time, vendor selection remains fragmented, often managed through email and spreadsheets and disconnected from how legal work is executed and measured. This gap is becoming more visible as organizations demand tighter alignment between sourcing decisions, performance, and cost control. Unity RFP addresses this shift by embedding sourcing directly into downstream execution, enabling legal teams to select firms based on real data and enforce those decisions throughout the lifecycle of a matter.

"Legal teams are no longer just selecting firms, they are managing a network of legal service providers," said Michael Farlekas, CEO of Onit. "Unity RFP brings that network into a single system, where sourcing, collaboration, and spend management are directly connected. For the first time, both corporate legal teams and law firms operate inside the same system from vendor selection through execution, creating a more transparent, competitive, and data-driven model for legal services."

Unity RFP enables standardized RFP creation and distribution across the Onit Network, side-by-side vendor evaluation with real-time pricing insights, and reverse auction workflows that drive competitive pricing. Firms submit and respond directly within the platform, with awarded vendors and negotiated rate structures flowing directly into Unity ELM matters and budgets, ensuring alignment from sourcing through execution and spend management.

"Most legal sourcing processes still operate outside the systems where legal work actually happens," said Eric Sedwick, Senior Director of Advisory Services at Onit. "Unity RFP connects sourcing directly to execution, giving legal teams a more structured and data-driven way to evaluate firms, manage outside counsel engagement, and enforce decisions across the lifecycle of a matter."

As firms participate in Unity RFP, the platform continuously builds a dataset of pricing, performance, and engagement patterns. This creates a feedback loop between sourcing decisions and outcomes that enables better decisions over time while reinforcing the platform's network advantage.

Unity RFP is delivered with included usage aligned to customer legal spend, with flexible options to expand as sourcing activity increases. This approach provides immediate value while establishing a scalable model that grows with customer demand.

Unity RFP operates within the broader Unity platform alongside Counsel Exchange for firm collaboration, Ask Unity for AI-driven insight, and Spend Agent for invoice review. Together, these capabilities connect vendor sourcing, legal work, and financial oversight into a unified system, establishing the foundation for a fully connected legal operating model.

Onit at CLOC Global Institute

Onit will demonstrate Unity RFP at the CLOC Global Institute alongside the Unity platform.

Availability

Unity RFP is initially available to a limited set of customers beginning June 1, with broader availability to Unity ELM customers on July 15 and general availability across the Onit customer base in Q3. Customers receive a set number of RFP events annually as part of their subscription.

About Onit

Onit provides an AI-native legal operations platform that connects internal counsel to their valued service providers to help legal teams manage spend, risk, contracts, and operational complexity. Through its Unity suite of products, agents, and workflows, Onit delivers integrated solutions designed for modern legal operations. Founded in 2011, Onit connects more than 4,000 customers globally to a network of over 10,000 service providers in improving visibility, enforcing governance, and driving measurable efficiency across legal and business teams.

Contact:

Onit Media Relations

media.relations@onit.com



SOURCE: Onit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/onit-expands-unity-platform-with-unity-rfp-turning-legal-vendor-1165417