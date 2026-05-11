Adthena Ltd: Adthena Launches the First to Market ChatGPT Intelligence Platform

Bringing Whole Market Search Visibility to the World's Fastest-Growing Ad Channel

LONDON, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adthena, the global leader in AI Search Intelligence, today announces the launch of the Adthena ChatGPT Intelligence Platform - the first solution to bring Adthena's proven whole-market visibility capabilities to OpenAI's ChatGPT Ads.

Similar to Google's Ads Manager tool, ChatGPT provides a limited view of paid search activity; showing a selected list of metrics related mainly to advertisers' own ads. Adthena's new solution delivers the same competitive edge as its existing platform for Google Ads, monitoring ChatGPT ad placements in real time, across 300k+ daily prompts, tracking which brands are advertising, which user questions trigger ads, ad copy and how a brand's share of search compares to competitors.

What the Adthena ChatGPT Intelligence Solution Delivers:

A Whole Market View. Full analysis of how ads appear across ChatGPT prompts and responses, giving advertisers unprecedented visibility into the new search landscape. Competitor Intelligence. See who is bidding, on what prompts, and with what creative across ChatGPT Ads. Campaign Optimisation Actions. Immediate, actionable recommendations to improve ChatGPT Ads performance, reducing guesswork and accelerating results. Brand Protection. Monitor and defend brand presence within ChatGPT's Ad ecosystem, surfacing brand visibility and share of voice in the new channel. Search Intelligence Sync. A unified view bridging Google Ads and ChatGPT Ads data in one dashboard, enabling smarter cross-channel budget allocation. Ad Copy Analysis. Analyse the tone, sentiment, and messaging of ads appearing across ChatGPT prompts, with actionable recommendations to sharpen creative, close competitive gaps, and ensure your copy lands with the right intent at the right moment.

The Adthena ChatGPT Intelligence Platform is now available to trialists and early adopters. Advertisers and agencies can learn more and request access at adthena.com/chatgpt-ads .

The news follows the recent launch of Adthena's free ChatGPT AdBridge migration tool, which has already helped agencies and brands import their Google Ads campaigns into ChatGPT's Ads Manager. The launch is part of Adthena's ongoing commitment to meeting the rapidly evolving search advertising landscape with tools that provide real insights and inform successful strategy.

"ChatGPT Ads represents a seismic shift in how consumers discover and engage with brands through search," says Phillip Thune, CEO, Adthena. " When we launched AdBridge last month, we gave advertisers the fastest route into this new channel. Today, with the ChatGPT Intelligence Platform, we're giving them the tools to win in it. The same whole-market visibility that has made Adthena essential for Google paid search now fully applies to ChatGPT Ads, marking a new era in search intelligence."

Adthena was among the first companies globally to publish intelligence on ChatGPT Ads, with research cited by AdWeek , DigiDay , Campaign, AdExchanger , and Performance Marketing World . The launch of industry-first solutions alongside a consistent media presence reinforces the company's standing as a defining voice in a rapidly evolving competitive landscape.

"The advertisers who engage with ChatGPT Ads early will define the competitive landscape for years to come," says Ashley Fletcher, CMO, Adthena. "Our ChatGPT Intelligence Platform doesn't just track what's happening; it tells you exactly what to do about it. From understanding the full prompt market to protecting your brand and outbidding competitors, this is the intelligence layer that makes ChatGPT Ads a serious, scalable channel for enterprise advertisers."

About Adthena

Founded in 2012, Adthena is the market-leading, AI-driven search intelligence platform. Its patented Whole Market View technology provides enterprise customers with a comprehensive understanding of the paid search landscape - now spanning Google, AI Overviews, ChatGPT Ads, and large language models. Backed by over 14 years of daily SERP data, Adthena delivers actionable insights across Market Exposure, Campaign Efficiency, and Brand Protection. Its research has been cited by AdWeek, The Wall Street Journal, and Search Engine Land, and its products have won multiple Search Awards, including Best AI Search Software Solution and Best Use of AI for Data. For more information, visit www.adthena.com

Media Contacts

Caroline Brunton

Maddy Walsh

adthena@kitehillpr.com