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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 15:10 Uhr
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Mavenir Systems, Inc.: MagtiCom Selects Mavenir for Next-Generation Small Cell Technology Roll-Out Across Georgia

Mavenir Chosen as Strategic Small Cell Partner Following Successful Trial

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenir, the cloud-native software company building AI-by-design mobile networks, today announces that it has been selected as the strategic small cell technology partner by MagtiCom, the largest telecommunications provider in Georgia, for a nationwide small cell deployment project. Mavenir will be supplying its full range of 4G and 5G small cell technology, spanning hardware, software, management, and orchestration solutions.

MagtiCom confirmed Mavenir as its preferred small cell technology partner following a successful trial earlier this year. The countrywide deployment is expected to commence during Q2 2026, starting with beta testing for priority residential, small office and enterprise customers ahead of full roll-out later this year.

MagtiCom offers a comprehensive range of services including mobile telephony, fiber-optic internet, IPTV, and VoIP to more than 3 million customers, consistently maintaining a leading position in the market. The company delivers high-performance connectivity, ranking 6th globally for 5G mobile internet speeds in Ookla's connectivity tests.¹

Vasil Melikidze, Chief Technology Officer for MagtiCom commented: "As the country's largest telecom operator, MagtiCom is synonymous with world-class connectivity. Reliable and high-quality mobile internet is now integral to daily life, so we are committed to delivering the best possible experience wherever our subscribers live, work and travel. Partnering with Mavenir as the trusted technology provider for our small cell roll-out significantly strengthens that mission - enabling us to expertly extend capacity, boost indoor coverage, and support the growing demand for high-speed mobile data. This strategic collaboration will enhance the digital experience for our customers and reinforces MagtiCom's role in driving Georgia's next chapter of mobile innovation."

Sachin Karkala, Executive Vice President & General Manager IMS & RAN for Mavenir said: "This national small cell roll-out for MagtiCom really underscores Mavenir's ability to transform the mobile user experience at scale. From residential to enterprise and rural applications, our small cell solutions deliver the capacity, coverage, and energy efficiency operators need in a uniquely accessible form factor- easy to deploy, fully automated, highly scalable, and adaptable. We are proud to partner with MagtiCom to support its innovation agenda, and to help expand high performance mobile connectivity and a superior digital experience for customers across Georgia."

Mavenir's small cell portfolio comprises fully cloud-native solutions that delivers 4G and 5G coverage across indoor, outdoor, enterprise, rural and private network environments. Mavenir's range of software-upgradable small cells is designed to boost capacity and coverage while supporting advanced use cases in sectors including Industry 4.0, healthcare, retail, aviation, maritime and first responder communications.

1. According to data from the first two quarters of 2025, Magti's mobile network was ranked 6th in the world for internet speed - 1 Year with Magti 5G: New Opportunities, Digital Experience, and International Recognition.

About Mavenir
Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company's deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators' evolution to TechCos. ?For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

Media Contacts

Mavenir PR Contacts:
Emmanuela Spiteri
PR@mavenir.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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