GMTech Inc. Announces Proposed Strategic Cooperation with Coin Chief Tech INC.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / GMTECH INC. (referred to as "GMTH" or the "Company") (OTC:GMTH) announced that the Company intends to make a strategic investment in Coin Chief Tech INC. ("Coin Chief") and has entered into friendly discussions regarding future global strategic cooperation.

Coin Chief Tech INC. is a platform focused on digital asset technology and related services, with industry experience in digital asset technologies and applications. For more information about Coin Chief, please visit the official website:

https://m.coinchief.live.

Currently, the two parties are discussing several potential areas of cooperation, including:

Research and development relating to securities digitalization;

Technology cooperation and digital asset-related infrastructure;

Cross-border business applications and international market expansion;

Exploration of opportunities involving the integration of digital assets and securities.

The Company believes that through strategic cooperation with Coin Chief, both parties may leverage their respective technological, operational, and resource advantages to explore opportunities in the evolving digital finance sector and contribute to the development of innovative financial technology solutions.

Ms. Juan Yang, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

"We believe the digital asset and securities industries are entering a new stage of technological integration and global development. GMTech looks forward to working closely with Coin Chief to explore innovative opportunities in securities digitalization, financial technology, and cross-border digital applications."

The proposed investment and strategic cooperation are currently in the preliminary discussion stage, and no definitive agreement has been finalized at this time. The Company will disclose further information in accordance with applicable regulations as discussions progress.

About GMTech Inc.

GMTech Inc. is a technology company providing IT consulting services to clients and is also expanding its business to design and development of smartphone with WEB3 elements integrated through its wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary, Shenggang Excellence Limited.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect the current view about future events. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

contact@shengganghk.com

SOURCE: GMTech Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/gmtech-inc.-announces-proposed-strategic-cooperation-with-coin-chief-1165695