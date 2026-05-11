Cyient Semiconductors Launches India's First GaN Power IC Family Leveraging Navitas Technology

Seven new GaN power ICs with 650V rating introduced, targeting emerging applications across Edge AI Computing and E-Mobility

HYDERABAD, India, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Semiconductors Private Limited today announced the launch of seven new gallium nitride (GaN) power devices for the Indian market, developed using Navitas Semiconductor's (Nasdaq: NVTS) industry leading GaN technology.

The launch marks Cyient Semiconductors' first commercial GaN product family and a major milestone in advancing India's domestic power semiconductor ecosystem. The new portfolio is designed to address the rapidly growing demand for high-efficiency, high-power-density solutions across AI data centers, telecommunications, consumer fast charging, industrial power systems, and e-mobility platforms.

Building on the strategic collaboration announced in December 2025, the partnership enables customers in India to access commercially available GaN power solutions with enhanced local support, supply assurance, and alignment with emerging domestic sourcing initiatives.

Under the agreement, Cyient Semiconductors will license Navitas's proven GaN technology for use in India, accelerating the adoption of high-performance GaN solutions across a broad range of markets. In addition, Cyient Semiconductors will serve as a second source for select Navitas GaN devices already in mass production and strengthening supply chain resilience.

Compared to traditional silicon devices, GaN power semiconductors enable significantly higher switching speeds, lower conduction losses, and improved thermal efficiency. These advantages allow system designers to reduce power losses, shrink solution size, simplify thermal management, and increase overall system performance.

Cyient Semiconductors' initial GaN portfolio targets power applications up to 650 V, including consumer USB-PD chargers, laptop and mobile adapters; AC-DC power supplies; AI data center and telecommunications power systems; and e-mobility charging platforms.

Looking ahead, Cyient Semiconductors plans to expand its GaN portfolio through partnerships with local OSATs. Over time, the licensing agreement with Navitas Semiconductor is expected to enable the domestic manufacturing of GaN power devices in India. This phased approach prioritizes ecosystem readiness and scale in the near term, while creating a clear pathway toward deeper technology participation and indigenous value creation as the market matures and demand scales.

The first wave of products includes seven highly integrated GaN power devices in easy to assemble DPAK packages, combining drive, control, and protection functions, with integrated EMI management and current sensing, in industry-standard, high-thermal-performance packages. This level of integration is designed to simplify system design and ease adoption, addressing a critical intersection point for customers in India that prioritize faster time-to-market, high reliability, and system-level efficiency.

Suman Narayan, CEO, Cyient Semiconductors, said, "With this launch, Cyient Semiconductors is introducing its first family of GaN power ICs, marking our entry into high-performance power semiconductors with a strong roadmap for expansion. Built on Navitas' proven GaN platform, these highly integrated devices are designed to accelerate adoption and support next-generation power applications. This represents the foundation of a broader GaN portfolio that will address the growing power and efficiency demands of AI infrastructure, industrial systems, consumer power, and e-mobility applications"

Chris Allexandre, President and CEO of Navitas Semiconductor, said, "India is a key market in Navitas's high growth, high power strategy with Navitas 2.0. This launch furthers our vision of a robust local supply chain and manufacturing in India for the governments "Make in India" initiatives. The partnership with Cyient delivers a strong local support infrastructure for our customers as we pivot our India strategy to focus on GaN based product enablement and customer success"

Cyient Semiconductors expect to begin sampling the first set of GaN power products by June 2026. Customers can contact Cyient Semiconductors directly for datasheets, samples, and technical support.

CYPG6148CQ GaN 700V 120mOhm DPAK with driver (QR Topologies) CYPG6148CP GaN 700V 120mOhm DPAK with driver (PFC/HS Topologies) CYPG6146CQ GaN 700V 170mOhm DPAK with driver (QR Topologies) CYPG6146CP GaN 700V 170mOhm DPAK with driver (PFC/HS Topologies) CYPG6145CQ GaN 700V 210mOhm DPAK with driver (QR Topologies) CYPG6144CQ GaN 700V 260mOhm DPAK with driver (QR Topologies) CYPG6143CQ GaN 700V 330mOhm DPAK with driver (QR Topologies)

For more information on the partnership and products please visit - https://cyientsemi.com/power-products/gan-power

About Cyient Semiconductors

Cyient Semiconductors is a Hyderabad-headquartered provider of custom ASIC/ASSP solutions, with a focus on analog mixed-signal, intelligent power, and advanced semiconductor platforms. With design centers in India, Belgium, and the U.S., Cyient Semiconductors enables global customers in data centers, robotics, automotive, and industrial automation to achieve higher efficiency and faster time-to-market.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in the press release that are not based on historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, like significant changes in the economic environment in India and overseas, regulatory and tax laws, import duties, litigation, labour relations and other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Cyient Semiconductors undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Reshma Nair, 20:20 MSL reshma.nair@2020msl.com Joshika Rv, 20:20 MSL joshika.rv@2020msl.com Phalguna Hari jandhyala Cyient Phalguna.Harijandhyala@cyient.com

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