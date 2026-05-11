EQS-News: Matrix Fuels / Key word(s): Financial

DRCR Launches Matrix Fuels Site and Advances Strategic Rebrand



11.05.2026 / 15:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NEW YORK, NY - May 11, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Dear Cashmere Holding Company aka Matrix Fuels (OTC: DRCR) ("DRCR" or the "Company"), an emerging diversified holding company, today announces the launch of its new corporate website, www.matrix-fuels.com , which will act as the Company's primary hub for corporate information, investor updates and, in time, a secure data room for shareholders as DRCR advances its 2026 business plan and strategic repositioning. DRCR has launched its new website, www.matrix-fuels.com , which will continue to be developed to include a secure data room for shareholders. The Company intends to file its official name-change application during this quarter, a key milestone to align corporate profile and trading identity with its strategic focus. The Company is progressing well with the previously announced acquisition of a waste-oil recycling business, which it is aiming to close this quarter. While instability in the Middle East affects many businesses, the waste-oil/recycling sector in which DRCR will operate has shown relative resilience. At the planned initial operating scale of approximately 200 tonnes per day, the Company expects only limited local demand disruption; any slight reduction in local demand has been offset by higher commodity prices and by robust export opportunities, including shipping out of parts of the GCC that do not rely on the Strait of Hormuz. Ongoing instability in the region has also presented additional commercial opportunities across Europe, Eastern Europe and Dubai as oil supply chains have been squeezed and buyers and governments move to secure more stable, diversified supply to avoid repeat strategic disruptions seen in previous conflicts. DRCR is reviewing a number of opportunities in the waste-oil sector - some of which include government subsidies. These opportunities are typically asset-heavy and require careful negotiation and execution, but they generally generate strong cash flows from the start with more predictable revenue profiles. The Company's spin-out, Techplay24 business, is progressing with preparations for an intended IPO. DRCR is maintaining a disciplined approach to the IPO timeline in light of current microcap market conditions especially with SaaS products. Meanwhile, Techplay24 continues to advance its product development and expand licensing opportunities, ensuring readiness when market conditions become more favourable. Banks, attorneys and most other providers have been identified. Information on the proposed IPO will be published when appropriate and qualifying registered shareholders will be contacted in due course regarding the process. Nicolas Link, Chairman, said: "Things are progressing nicely and steadily. The Company has always been a steady ship and we certainly intend to keep it that way - on course for sustainable value creation for shareholders while the IPO plans continue to develop in the background to deliver our past shareholders a strong return." Shareholders can expect further updates on these topics in due course. For further information: Investor Relations X (Twitter): matrixfuels

Contact: info@matrix-fuels.com Website: www.matrix-fuels.com About DRCR Dear Cashmere Holding Company aka Matrix Fuels (OTC: DRCR) is an emerging diversified holding company focused on the acquisition and operation of waste-oil recycling and alternative fuels assets and on developing complementary technology businesses. Management believes the Company's strategic shift and targeted acquisitions offer the potential for cash-flow positive operations and scalable growth. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated IPO of the gaming technology business, the proposed acquisition of the UAE refinery, the proposed name and ticker change, anticipated revenues, margins, profitability, growth opportunities, financing arrangements, and completion timelines. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the completion of due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, market conditions, financing availability, operational risks, commodity price fluctuations, and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with OTC Markets and other regulatory bodies. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Matrix Fuels





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