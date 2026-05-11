The CEO of Irish PV association Solar Ireland, Ronan Power, told pv magazine that despite a healthy project pipeline and investor appetite, ground-mounted PV projects are not being delivered as fast as they could be. A national clearing house to provide more defined communication at the early stages would help developers deliver faster.Solar Ireland has called on the government to set up a national clearing house to act as a central coordination mechanism, liaising with key stakeholders such as government departments, planning authorities, developers and contractors, and grid operators to ensure ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...