Researchers in Brazil have developed and simulated a hybrid tidal-PV floating farm concept for estuarine channels, analyzing wake effects, turbine spacing and hybrid energy trade-offs. Results show that integrating PV with hydrokinetic turbines improves overall energy yield by offsetting wake-related losses and optimizing modular farm configurations.Researchers from Brazil have developed a hybrid tidal-PV generation concept for modular renewable energy deployment in estuarine channels. In their simulation study, the team investigated longitudinal wake recovery, its effect on array efficiency, ...

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