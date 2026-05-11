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ACCESS Newswire
11.05.2026 15:50 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AbTherx, Inc: First Antibody Derived from AbTherx Platform Advances into Clinical Development

Achieving clinical validation in under three years underscores the efficiency of AbTherx's platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / AbTherx, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company focused on accelerating the discovery of next-generation antibody therapeutics, today announced that the first human antibody therapeutic derived from its Atlas Mouse platform entered Phase 1 clinical development in Q1 2026.

The transition from company inception to clinical validation in under three years highlights the efficiency of the AbTherx discovery engine. This milestone provides the first clinical evidence for the company's next-generation transgenic technologies, engineered to overcome the performance constraints of legacy discovery platforms. AbTherx's discovery platform has been validated through multiple independent, head-to-head studies, consistently outperforming these legacy platforms. This technical superiority is observed through:

  • Broader V gene usage

  • Superior hit rates

  • Enhanced antibody diversity and binding profiles

  • Increased epitope coverage

  • Improved hybridoma and B-cell stability

"The first antibody reaching the clinic on these rapid timelines is a testament to the power of our platform and the expertise of our team," said Justin Mika, Co-founder and CEO of AbTherx. "We built AbTherx to solve the bottlenecks that have persisted in antibody discovery for decades. Seeing our first molecule transition into clinical development within these rapid timelines validates that our Atlas Mouse platform isn't just a theoretical improvement; it is a superior engine for rapidly generating high-quality human therapeutics."

AbTherx continues to expand the boundaries of antibody discovery and engineering with specialized Atlas Mouse strains, including:

  • Full Human Diversity Mouse: An updated industry standard that has outperformed legacy platforms in multiple head-to-head studies.

  • Binary Fixed Light Chain Mouse: Optimized for the seamless creation of bispecific and multispecific antibodies.

  • Long CDR3 Mouse: Specifically designed to tackle previously inaccessible high-value targets with recessed epitopes, such as GPCRs and ion channels.

About AbTherx

AbTherx is a biotechnology company advancing the next generation of antibody therapeutics. By leveraging its proprietary Atlas Mice transgenic technologies, the company enables the rapid identification of highly diverse, high-quality, and developable therapeutic candidates for the industry's most challenging drug targets. Built on the deep experience of an industry-leading scientific team, the AbTherx platform empowers drug developers to reliably deliver innovative medicines to unlock difficult targets with speed and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.abtherx.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Borders
stacey@abtherx.com

SOURCE: AbTherx, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/first-antibody-derived-from-abtherx-platform-advances-into-clinical-development-1165703

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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