Asiacell and 1001 Accelerate Iraq's Digital Transformation Through Telco-Powered Streaming Innovation

BAGHDAD, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asiacell, Iraq's leading mobile network operator, has announced a strategic collaboration with 1001, the country's premier legal OTT and streaming platform, to provide Asiacell customers with complimentary access to premium licensed entertainment through selected Asiacell hard bundles.

The announcement was officially signed to underscore Asiacell's continuous commitment to expanding its digital ecosystem and enhancing customer experience through high-value partnerships. This milestone further drives Iraq's creative economy by ensuring premium content is delivered through secure, legal channels. It reinforces Asiacell's commitment to protecting intellectual property and safeguarding the digital industry against piracy.

This initiative underscores Asiacell's commitment to enriching its product offering and providing customers with trusted, high-quality, and legal digital entertainment. Through this partnership, Asiacell users gain seamless access to 1001's Ultimate Lite Package "FADSHI" - offering hyper-localized LaLiga coverage with every match, premium access to OSN+, and a rich slate of content from regional giants such as STARZPLAY, Al Sharqiya, Roya Media Group, and Rotana, complemented by 1001 Originals' rapidly expanding lineup of Iraqi productions.

For Asiacell's premium customer base, the collaboration extends even further, unlocking access to TOD through 1001's Ultimate Package "KULAHA," providing streaming to major football leagues - including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League - alongside a wide entertainment catalogue featuring Paramount+ and other major international studios. This integration strengthens Asiacell's digital ecosystem and delivers a truly comprehensive and innovative streaming experience nationwide.

Together, these additions reinforce Asiacell's leadership in connecting people, culture, and innovation across Iraq while expanding access to world-class international and regional content.

"Asiacell's mission goes beyond connectivity - it's about empowering people through meaningful digital experiences," said Chra Hussain, CCO of Asiacell. "Our collaboration with 1001 expands the value of our digital ecosystem and ensures our customers have access to trusted, high-quality entertainment that complements their lifestyles."

"We're proud to collaborate with Asiacell to make legal and licensed digital entertainment easily accessible to millions of users across Iraq," said Mohsen Khairaldin Garcia, CEO of 1001. "This step helps advance Iraq's media ecosystem and supports a future where creativity and innovation thrive together."

By integrating 1001 into selected Asiacell's hard bundles, the initiative enhances Asiacell's digital offering while supporting Iraq's creative economy. The partnership represents another step in Asiacell's journey to shape a smarter, more connected, and digitally empowered Iraq.

About 1001

1001 is Iraq's leading streaming platform, offering the country's largest fully licensed content library and a premium OTT and VOD experience tailored to Iraqi audiences. The platform holds co-exclusive rights to LaLiga in Iraq and partners with major global brands including OSN+, StarzPlay, Wide and Moonbug, as well as regional networks such as Al Sharqiya, Rotana, and Roya Media Group.

Committed to supporting the local creative ecosystem, 1001 champions legal content accessibility, combats piracy, and invests in developing Iraq's emerging film and TV industry. Through strategic partnerships with ISPs and telecom operators across Iraq, 1001 continues to expand nationwide reach and shape the future of digital entertainment in the country.

About Asiacell

Asiacell is the leading provider of mobile telecommunications and digital services in Iraq with a subscriber base of more than 20 million subscribers. Recognized as the first mobile telecommunications company to operate in Iraq, Asiacell delivers nationwide 4G+ coverage reaching more than 99.06% of the population. With a strong commitment to innovation, service quality, and digital inclusion, Asiacell continues to lead the market in driving Iraq's digital transformation.

Website: www.asiacell.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976822/Asiacell.jpg

Public Relations Department - Asiacell:

public.relations@asiacell.com

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