Medium Rare: Sports Illustrated Beyond the Pitch: SI Introduces a Four City VIP Event Series This Summer Surrounding The World's Soccer Championship

50 Cent, The Chainsmokers, Nelly, Diplo and Gordo headline premium fan first events in Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, and New York this summer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Sports Illustrated is launching SI Beyond the Pitch, a first-ever, multi-city event series staged across four World's Soccer Championship host cities this summer as the eyes of the world turn to the United States for the most consequential soccer tournament of our generation. Marking the brand's biggest move yet in live events, the series is produced in partnership with Medium Rare and Authentic Live. These are premium, ticketed experiences open to the public, bringing together world-class performers and globally recognized brand partners including Verizon (all markets), Marriott Bonvoy and BetMGM (NYC), BOSS (LA and NYC), Velocity Black (NYC), and Champion (LA). SI Beyond the Pitch is especially proud to have Lenovo on board as our Presenting Partner, officially powering the Los Angeles and Miami markets with their cutting-edge technology and innovation. Tickets and VIP Tables are on sale this Friday, May 15th, at 10AM ET for all four cities - fans can preregister for tickets now at SIBeyondThePitch.com .

From NYC's historic Cipriani Wall Street to the iconic Hollywood Palladium, the series brings together headline performances by some of the biggest names in music including The Chainsmokers, Nelly, 50 Cent, Diplo and Gordo, alongside interactive brand activations from global partners and an atmosphere that only Sports Illustrated can create. With more talent and experiences being announced, each event will surround a notable World's Soccer Championship match.

The announcement builds on the recent success of SI The Party at Big Game Weekend 2026, welcoming thousands of fans and a guest list that included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Travis Scott, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Jon Hamm, Ciara and Russell Wilson and more for performances by Ludacris and The Chainsmokers. Reinforcing SI's position as the premier nightlife destination for guests who expect more than a ticket - they expect an experience.

"SI has firmly established itself as the place to be on sports' biggest weekends," said Matt Goldstein, EVP of Authentic Live. "Whether it's Travis Kelce and Justin Bieber or the next generation of athletes and icons, the guest list reads like a who's who of sports and culture. That's what we build toward every time."

THE SCHEDULE

Los Angeles, June 12, Hollywood Palladium - Presented by Lenovo: Headlined by Nelly

SI Beyond the Pitch Los Angeles, presented by Lenovo, will welcome fans to the legendary Hollywood Palladium for an exclusive performance by none other than iconic rapper, Nelly. Additional surprise performances to be announced. This event will be held at the newly renovated Hollywood Palladium and serve as a central hub for the kickoff weekend of the world's biggest soccer tournament. The event will be enhanced by brand partners including Lenovo, Verizon, BOSS, Aéropostale, and Champion.

"Sports Illustrated is synonymous with the biggest moments in sports and entertainment and Lenovo is proud to help bring this VIP event series to fans this summer," said Milo Speranzo, Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo North America. "As guests arrive at the Los Angeles and Miami events, they will be greeted with an immersive and interactive experience powered by Lenovo technology."

Dallas, June 20, SILO: Headlined by Gordo

SI Beyond the Pitch Dallas will welcome fans to SILO, one of the city's most dynamic venues, for a headline performance by Gordo, with additional talent to be announced. Dallas is home to a passionate sports audience and will host both group stage matches and the semi-finals of the tournament, with SI Beyond the Pitch Dallas taking place during the group stage matches. Guests will enjoy experiences from partners like Verizon.

Miami, June 26, DAER - Presented by Lenovo: Headlined by The Chainsmokers

SI Beyond the Pitch Miami, presented by Lenovo, will welcome fans to DAER for a headline performance by The Chainsmokers, with additional talent to be announced. The party will arrive in Miami to help fans celebrate the global group stage matches. Brand partners like Lenovo, Verizon, and Nautica will help bring the heat to the city.

New York, July 18, Cipriani Wall St: Headlined by 50 Cent & Diplo

SI Beyond the Pitch New York will welcome fans to the iconic Cipriani for headline performances by 50 Cent and Diplo, closing out the series with one of the most anticipated nights of the summer. New York will bring the energy during championship weekend to redefine how fans celebrate the game. Brand partners like Marriott Bonvoy and BetMGM, BOSS, Velocity Black, and Verizon will create experiences to help close out the world's biggest tournament.

"This isn't just a tournament; it's the most significant sporting event of a generation to hit American soil," said Joe Silberzweig, Founder and CEO of Medium Rare. "The scale of this moment is reflected in the unprecedented demand we're seeing across the board. We are leaning into that energy to introduce the most high-octane nightlife experiences the global soccer community has ever seen, creating a cultural epicenter in each host city that matches the gravity of what's happening on the pitch."

BRAND PARTNERS

Lenovo - Presenting Partner of Los Angeles & Miami

Lenovo is powering SI Beyond The Pitch in Los Angeles & Miami and is the Official Technology Partner of FIFA World Cup 2026as the technology backbone behind the world's largest sporting event. Bringing its end-to-end solutions and AI-driven innovation to the forefront, Lenovo is helping deliver a smarter, more connected tournament experience for teams, coaches and fans alike. From smart stadiums to real-time data and enhanced fan engagement, Lenovo's technology is transforming how the game is played, experienced and shared across the globe.

Verizon - All Markets

Stay connected during SI Beyond the Pitch! Verizon has you covered as the exclusive wireless and cellular partner of SI Beyond the Pitch. Verizon customers can score exclusive tickets to the event through Verizon Access on the My Verizon app and enjoy expedited entry via a dedicated fast lane - making it easier than ever to join the celebration.

Marriott Bonvoy and BetMGM - New York City

Marriott Bonvoy and BetMGM are teaming up to deliver unmatched fan experiences at SI Beyond the Pitch New York, bringing fans closer to the game through premium hospitality and a once-in-a-lifetime weekend. Marriott Bonvoy and BetMGM will offer invited guests curated fan activations including a jersey-making station where guests can create a personalized memento of the experience. More will be announced in the following weeks.

BOSS - Los Angeles & New York City

BOSS is blending the world of sport and fashion through an immersive red carpet experience designed to celebrate confidence, individuality, and personal style. Bringing the energy of the global game into a fashion setting, the brand will create an interactive photo moment where guests can showcase their look and capture the spirit of the experience. The activation merges fashion, sport, and self-expression in an elevated, modern, and distinctly BOSS way, turning the red carpet into a celebration of style both on and off the field.

Velocity Black - New York City

Velocity Black, a luxury lifestyle concierge app, will set the tone for the night at SI Beyond The Pitch New York with a black carpet arrival experience. They will welcome top-tier VIPs and celebrities with curated arrivals, white-glove service, and a high-impact media moment worthy of the championship weekend.

Champion - Los Angeles

Champion will anchor the general admission experience in Los Angeles with a standout activation and photo moment. Guests will be able to jump in and experience the high energy, shareable moment that highlights the spirit of the game.

Aéropostale - Los Angeles

Aéropostale is bringing a viral photo moment activation to Los Angeles that will put guests' athletic skills to the test. The activation will let guests show off their soccer skills and create the perfect action shot.

Nautica - Miami

Nautica is coming to Miami with a photo moment activation that places guests in the middle of the action. Guests will be able to check out the Nautica collection and take home a high end digital souvenir.

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About Sports Illustrated

For 70 years, Sports Illustrated (SI) has been recognized for shaping modern culture at the intersection of sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. SI is a 360-degree platform that unites athletes, teams and fans worldwide through quality content, innovative digital experiences, unforgettable events, and original products. SI brings its unique perspective to marquee events including SI The Party, Club SI, the Sportsperson of the Year Awards, SI Swimsuit Launch Weekend, and the SI Circuit Series. For more information, visit SI.com .

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a unified platform that integrates M&A, brand strategy, creativity and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global portfolio. Generating more than $32 billion in global annual retail sales, Authentic's brands have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,000-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 400,000 points of sale. For more information, visit authentic.com .

About Medium Rare

Medium Rare is a leading event, experiential, and management company operating at the intersection of sports and entertainment, known for developing cultural touchstones by partnering with iconic personalities to create unforgettable live event properties. Medium Rare's portfolio includes Shaq's Fun House, Kelce Jam, Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Gronk Beach, and more. For more information, visit Medium-Rare.com .

Media Contact:

Amanda Brocato: RMG

Amanda@RMG360.com

512.743.3941

Celeb/Talent Contact:

Maris Halpern: RMG

Maris@RMG360.com

330.696.0625

Partnership Inquiries:

Joe Silberzweig: Medium Rare

Joe@Medium-Rare.com

SOURCE: Medium Rare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/sports-illustrated-beyond-the-pitch-si-introduces-a-four-city-vip-1165646