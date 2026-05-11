New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Konnect Insights, a unified AI-powered omnichannel customer experience platform, announced the launch of Konnect Research Cloud (KRC). This proprietary CX Intelligence layer is designed to provide enterprise leadership with high-level business intelligence derived from customer conversations and operational data.

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The Shift to CX Intelligence

KRC represents a transition from traditional customer experience management to proactive intelligence. While standard systems focus on ticket volume and agent response times, KRC allows C-suite executives and board members to utilize natural-language queries to gain instant, actionable insights directly from their customer data.

Through KRC, leadership teams can access boardroom-ready answers to complex questions, such as:

Identifying specific reasons for shifts in customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores.

Uncovering unmet customer needs or emerging frustrations before they escalate.

Analyzing competitive activity and market demand for new product categories.

Forecasting workforce requirements based on historical interaction traffic.

Unified Infrastructure and Security

Konnect Insights unifies social listening, online reputation, and omni-channel support into a single ecosystem. KRC is built on a secure, privately hosted AI infrastructure where enterprise data never leaves the environment, no public API calls, no third-party data exposure. For industries like BFSI, telecom, and government, where data sovereignty is non-negotiable, this architecture is the baseline.

"KRC is designed to provide the right level of intelligence to leadership at the right time," said Sameer Narkar, Founder and CEO of Konnect Insights. "By moving beyond reactive management, we are enabling brands to understand and act on customer experience at every level of the organization."

About Konnect Insights

Konnect Insights is a unified, AI-powered omnichannel customer experience platform trusted by 500+ global brands across 35+ countries.

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Source: The Empathy Firm