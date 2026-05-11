LogoTags, USA's Leading Challenge Coin Company, to Showcase Custom Promotional Products at Kentucky State Fire School Vendor Show

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Promotional Products Division Will Feature New Line of Express Challenge Coins

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / LogoTags, www.LogoTags.com, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) promotional products division, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the Kentucky State Fire School Vendor Show at The Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky on June 12, 2026. This exhibit and vendor showcase is the largest display of emergency service equipment, supplies, and services in Kentucky. Exhibitors come from several states featuring everything from collectibles to fire apparatus. Fire Chief Dave Goldsmith (Ret.), LogoTags' Independent Sales Representative, will exhibit a large selection of high-quality custom products at this year's show.

LogoTags will proudly introduce its new line of express challenge coins to Kentucky emergency service members. These coins are in-house designed, solid metal challenge coins with full 3-D UV color printing that adds depth and dimension to every design. The Express Custom Challenge Coins can ship in 1 or 2 days. Custom challenge coins and custom military challenge coins were originally displayed as proof of membership and typically bear an organization's insignia or distinct logo. They remain an integral part of the culture in fire departments across the nation. LogoTags supplies custom challenge coins made of the highest quality brass, with no set up charges, unlimited art changes, and digital proofs free of charge distinguishing itself from competitors. LogoTags provides a full range of custom promotional products, including military dog tags, bottle openers, race medals, metal tags, lapel pins, key chains, silicone bracelets, and scores of other custom products.

"Many of our returning customers are firefighters and rescue service professionals. We look forward to attending the vendor show and thanking them in person for their service. We are grateful that they continue to choose LogoTags for their challenge coins, custom medals, and other promotional product needs," explains Chief Goldsmith.

"We are incredibly proud to make custom challenge coins for firefighters, EMS personnel, and other dedicated professionals," says Bill Taubner, President of LogoTags and Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. "It's an honor to support those who serve our communities, and it's genuinely fulfilling for our team to help create meaningful and lasting symbols of appreciation and recognition."

LogoTags performs many services on-site and maintains exclusive relationships with trusted suppliers and manufacturers around the world. These long-standing partnerships help distinguish LogoTags from other custom challenge coin companies and custom race medal manufacturers, while allowing the company to offer highly competitive pricing, volume discounts, fast turnaround times, and exceptional quality. As one of America's leading providers of custom challenge coins, custom race medals, custom lapel pins, custom dog tags, and promotional products, LogoTags proudly serves corporate brands, professional sports teams, universities, military units, first responders, nonprofits, and government agencies at every level.

Backed by the strength and manufacturing expertise of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a fifth-generation family-owned company founded in 1938, LogoTags combines industry-leading customer service with decades of production experience. The LogoTags customer service team is committed to treating every customer with care, professionalism, and attention to detail throughout the entire process, from free artwork and design assistance to final production and delivery. Whether customers are ordering custom military challenge coins, police challenge coins, firefighter challenge coins, custom sports medals, marathon medals, or employee recognition products, LogoTags is dedicated to delivering premium products with outstanding service and value.

For more information about custom challenge coins, custom race medals, and other promotional products, visit LogoTags.com.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a 5th Generation U.S. Company Leading in Custom Challenge Coins:

LogoTags is a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a fifth-generation, family-owned U.S. company founded in 1938. The company is the exclusive supplier of ball chains used on U.S. military dog tags. With decades of manufacturing experience and a commitment to quality, LogoTags has become a trusted source for custom challenge coins, custom race medals, lapel pins and a wide array of other promotional products. Companies and organizations looking for high-quality custom challenge coins can work directly with LogoTags for free design services, no setup fees, and fast turnaround. Visit www.LogoTags.com to request a quote or free custom coin design today.

Contact:

Bill Taubner, President

(W) 914-664-7500 ext 120

(C) 914-720-3164

bill@logotags.com

SOURCE: LogoTags

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/logotags-usas-leading-challenge-coin-company-to-showcase-custom-promot-1165709