Phototherapy Equipment Market worth $0.62 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Phototherapy Equipment Market is projected to grow from about USD 8.01 billion in 2026 to USD 0.47 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.5%.

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Phototherapy Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.47 billion

USD 0.47 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.62 billion

USD 0.62 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.5%

Phototherapy Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the conventional phototherapy equipment led the market, accounting for a share of 80.0% in 2026.

By application, skin diseases are expected to record a higher CAGR during forecast period.

By end user, hospitals are likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

India is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

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The increasing global burden of chronic skin conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, and atopic dermatitis is significantly expanding the scope of applications for phototherapy equipment. These conditions often require long-term management, and phototherapy has emerged as a clinically effective and non-invasive treatment option that helps reduce inflammation, slow abnormal skin cell growth, and improve pigmentation. The growing patient pool, particularly in urban populations exposed to environmental pollutants and lifestyle-related stressors, is fueling demand for dermatology-focused phototherapy devices. Moreover, dermatologists are increasingly recommending narrowband UVB and UVA therapies due to their proven efficacy and safety profiles compared to systemic treatments. This trend is further supported by the rising availability of phototherapy units in specialized dermatology clinics and hospitals. As awareness about skin health continues to grow and patients seek safer alternatives to pharmaceuticals, the demand for phototherapy equipment in dermatological applications is expected to witness strong growth, thereby broadening the overall market landscape.

Conventional phototherapy equipment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

The widespread adoption of conventional phototherapy equipment in developing regions such as India, China, and parts of Africa significantly contributes to its leading market share. These regions often face constraints related to healthcare budgets, infrastructure, and access to advanced medical technologies. Conventional phototherapy systems, with their affordability and minimal infrastructure requirements, are well-suited to such environments. Many hospitals and primary healthcare centers in these regions rely on basic yet effective medical equipment to address high patient volumes. Additionally, international health organizations and government initiatives aimed at reducing neonatal mortality frequently procure conventional phototherapy units due to their cost efficiency and ease of deployment. The high incidence of neonatal jaundice in these densely populated regions further drives demand. Furthermore, local manufacturing capabilities in countries like India and China enable the production of low-cost systems, enhancing accessibility. This strong foothold in emerging markets ensures sustained demand and reinforces the segment's dominance globally.

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Neonatal jaundice accounted for the majority of market share in 2025.

The global increase in birth rates, particularly in emerging economies, is a key factor driving the demand for neonatal care solutions, including phototherapy equipment. Alongside this, there has been a noticeable rise in preterm births, which are more prone to developing severe jaundice due to underdeveloped liver function. Preterm infants often require prolonged monitoring and treatment, increasing the utilization of phototherapy devices in NICUs. Countries in the Asia Pacific and Africa, with high birth rates and improving healthcare access, are witnessing a surge in demand for neonatal treatment infrastructure. Additionally, lifestyle factors, maternal health conditions, and increased use of assisted reproductive technologies have contributed to higher incidences of premature births globally. This expanding neonatal population directly increases the patient pool requiring treatment for jaundice. As hospitals and healthcare systems scale up their capacity to manage newborn complications, the procurement and deployment of phototherapy equipment continue to rise, supporting the segment's leading market position.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific has the highest birth rate globally, particularly in countries such as India and China, which together account for a substantial share of annual global births. This large neonatal population directly increases the incidence of neonatal jaundice, a condition affecting a majority of newborns to varying degrees. Since phototherapy is the standard and most widely recommended treatment for hyperbilirubinemia, the demand for phototherapy equipment rises proportionately with birth volumes. Additionally, improving access to healthcare services has led to higher diagnosis rates, further expanding the treated patient pool. The increasing survival rate of preterm and low-birth-weight infants-who are more susceptible to jaundice-also contributes to demand. As healthcare systems strengthen their neonatal care capabilities, hospitals are compelled to equip themselves with reliable phototherapy systems. This continuously expanding patient base ensures sustained growth and is a primary factor behind the region's high CAGR.

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Top Companies in Phototherapy Equipment Market:

The Top Companies in Phototherapy Equipment Market include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), GE HealthCare (US), Natus Medical (US), Atom Medical (Japan), Bistos (South Korea), Ningbo David (China), Phothera (US), STRATA Skin Sciences (US), Xuzhou Kernel Medical (China), Shanghai SIGMA High-tech (China), Ultralite Enterprises, Inc. (US), Hoenle Medical GmbH (Germany), Weyer (Germany), Neolight (US), Fanem (Brazil), Phoenix Medical Systems (India), Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd. (China), Theralight, Inc. (US), UV Technologies (UK), Curelight (Sweden), Photo Therapeutics Ltd (UK), Tiny Hearts Technology (Nigeria), Lifetrons Inno Equipments Pvt Ltd (India), Ibis Medical Equipment and Systems Pvt Ltd (India), and Sci Health (India).

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