Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Aviation Fuel Additives Market Reshapes Aerospace Industry as SAF Adoption Gains Momentum | 6.2% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aviation fuel additives market is growing steadily, valued at around US$917.8 million in 2025 and projected to reach US$1,398.4 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.2% in the coming years. This expansion comes from rising global air traffic, stricter aviation fuel standards, and the increasing adoption of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). Aviation fuel additives help improve combustion efficiency, prevent icing, and maintain thermal stability in aircraft systems, supporting safer and more reliable operations. Market dynamics show strong momentum as airlines and defense fleets modernize fuel systems while focusing on operational efficiency and lower emissions.

Surge in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Adoption

The growing adoption of sustainable aviation fuel is becoming a major driver for the aviation fuel additives market. Governments, airlines, and aircraft manufacturers are investing heavily in SAF programs to reduce carbon emissions and meet long-term environmental targets. SAF requires advanced additive packages to ensure compatibility with existing aircraft engines and fuel infrastructure. These additives help maintain oxidation stability, improve lubricity, and support efficient combustion performance. In 2024, global SAF production increased significantly from nearly 600 million liters in 2023 to around 1.3 billion liters, according to industry estimates. This sharp rise directly boosted demand for specialized additive formulations designed for bio-based aviation fuels. Additive manufacturers are responding by developing bio-compatible technologies that improve fuel handling and operational safety.

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Beyond environmental goals, SAF expansion supports airline decarbonization strategies without requiring immediate fleet replacement. Europe's SAF mandates and North America's clean aviation programs are accelerating investments in next-generation aviation fuel technologies.

In regions such as Asia Pacific, expanding commercial aviation and government sustainability initiatives continue to strengthen this trend, with China, India, and Japan increasing focus on low-emission aviation systems. Overall, the SAF transition ensures long-term market growth, creating opportunities for additive suppliers to partner with fuel producers and aerospace companies. Reliable additive technologies remain critical for enabling cleaner aviation without compromising aircraft performance.

Key Highlights

The global aviation fuel additives market is projected to grow from US$917.8 million in 2025 to US$1,398.4 million by 2032, registering a 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is accelerating demand for advanced additive technologies that improve fuel stability, lubricity, and engine performance.

Corrosion inhibitors lead the market with nearly 48% value share, supported by strong demand across commercial and military aviation applications.

Asia Pacific dominates the global market with nearly 36% share, while North America is projected to witness the fastest growth.

Major industry participants are focusing on SAF-compatible additive solutions, strategic partnerships, and advanced fuel-performance technologies to strengthen market presence.

Growth in Military and Commercial Aviation Operations

Rising military modernization programs and increasing commercial air travel are another key driver of the aviation fuel additives market. Airlines and defense organizations worldwide are expanding fleets and upgrading aircraft systems to improve operational reliability and fuel efficiency. Aviation fuel additives play a vital role by protecting fuel systems from corrosion, preventing ice crystal formation, and maintaining engine cleanliness during long-haul operations.

The military aircraft segment accounts for nearly 35% market share, driven by demand for specialized additive packages capable of operating in extreme conditions. Modern fighter jets, transport aircraft, and surveillance fleets require advanced additives that support thermal stability and long deployment cycles. Commercial aviation is also witnessing strong recovery as international passenger traffic continues to rise. Airlines increasingly rely on additives to optimize engine performance and reduce maintenance costs. Jet fuel remains the dominant fuel type in the market, contributing nearly 96% share due to widespread usage across global airline fleets.

Advancements such as multifunctional additive blends and digital fuel monitoring systems allow operators to improve efficiency and reduce operational disruptions. This appeals to airlines focused on sustainability and cost control. In North America and Europe, fleet modernization programs continue to increase demand for premium fuel treatment technologies.

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Key Highlight: XCF Global Completes Business Combination and Expands SAF Production in 2025

A major development in the Aviation Fuel Additives and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) market in 2025 was the completion of the business combination between XCF Global and Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company. Following the transaction, XCF Global became the first publicly traded pure-play synthetic aviation fuel producer in the United States. The company announced that its New Rise Reno facility in Nevada had already started commercial SAF production in February 2025, with initial customer deliveries completed in March 2025.

The New Rise Reno facility has an annual production capacity of approximately 38 million gallons of neat SAF. The company also revealed plans to expand operations through additional SAF production facilities in Nevada, North Carolina, and Florida. These developments are intended to strengthen domestic low-carbon aviation fuel supply capabilities and support increasing airline demand for sustainable fuel solutions.

The announcement highlights growing commercial momentum in the aviation fuel sector as companies scale SAF production infrastructure to meet decarbonization targets. By entering public markets and accelerating production expansion, XCF Global aims to position itself as a significant supplier in the emerging sustainable aviation fuel ecosystem.

This development reflects the broader industry transition toward alternative aviation fuels and next-generation fuel technologies that support lower lifecycle carbon emissions. The expansion of SAF production capacity is expected to encourage further investment across aviation fuel supply chains, including fuel treatment technologies and additive-compatible fuel systems.

Segmentation Insights: Corrosion Inhibitors Maintain Leadership Through Superior Fuel System Protection Insights

Corrosion Inhibitors dominate the aviation fuel additives market with approximately 48% of market share, establishing themselves as the leading segment due to their critical role in protecting aircraft fuel systems from corrosion and wear. These additives function as Corrosion Inhibitor/Lubricity Improvers (CI/LI), helping improve fuel lubricity while preventing degradation of metal components across storage, transportation, and aircraft operations. Industry-standard formulations such as DCI-4A and DCI-6A are widely approved for both commercial and military aviation applications, with DCI-6A gaining preference in pipeline systems because of its enhanced protection efficiency at lower treatment rates of 3-9 mg/l. Their long operational history and proven performance across harsh aviation environments, including high-altitude and defense missions, continue to strengthen segment dominance. Growing global aircraft fleets and rising SAF adoption are further increasing the need for advanced corrosion protection technologies within the aviation chemicals ecosystem.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Maintains Market Leadership While North America Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Aviation Fuel Additives Hub

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the market, accounting for about 36% of market share, thanks to rapid aviation sector expansion across China, India, Japan, and ASEAN countries. China remains a dominant aviation market, supported by strong aircraft demand and large-scale airport infrastructure development. Boeing estimates China alone will require nearly 7,600 new commercial aircraft over the next two decades.

North America is the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 8.2%. The U.S. leads growth through fleet modernization programs, SAF adoption initiatives, and advanced aviation safety regulations. Strong aerospace manufacturing capabilities and defense aviation spending further strengthen regional demand.

Europe follows with steady growth supported by strict environmental regulations and sustainable aviation policies. Countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. continue investing in low-emission aviation technologies and SAF integration programs. Trade patterns indicate increasing aviation fuel technology investments across emerging economies, while developed markets continue focusing on premium and environmentally compliant additive systems.

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Market Segmentation

By Additive Type

Static Dissipator

Antioxidants

Anti-Icing

Corrosion Inhibitors

Antiknock

Metal Deactivators

Others

By Fuel Type

Aviation Gasoline

Jet Fuel

By End User

Private/Business Aircraft

Passenger Aircraft

Cargo Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include BASF SE, Afton Chemical Corporation, Innospec Chemical Company, Shell Chemicals LP, and BP Plc.

BASF SE continues expanding advanced additive technologies focused on fuel stability and sustainability applications.

Afton Chemical Corporation invests heavily in R&D for multifunctional aviation additive solutions designed for SAF compatibility. Innospec strengthens its market position through specialized aviation fuel treatment technologies and strategic partnerships with aerospace companies.

Shell Chemicals focuses on integrated fuel-performance solutions supporting global aviation decarbonization initiatives.

BP Plc continues expanding its sustainable aviation fuel ecosystem alongside advanced additive development programs.

Other players such as Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., Prist Aerospace, and Hammonds Fuel Additives Inc. are strengthening regional presence through customized formulations and aviation fuel service partnerships. Strategies across the market emphasize sustainability, technological innovation, regulatory compliance, and long-term collaborations with airlines and fuel suppliers.

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