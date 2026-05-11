Drax has completed its first PV installation at the Glenlee hydropower station in Scotland, marking the first of eight planned solar projects across its hydro sites in Galloway and Lanark.UK energy company Drax has announced the completion of its first PV project at one of its hydropower stations in Scotland. The system was deployed at the Glenlee hydropower station in Galloway and is the first of eight projects that the company wants to deploy at its run-of-river hydro power stations in Galloway and Lanark in Scotland. "The solar array is used to offset the electrical demand for the individual ...

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