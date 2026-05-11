The Italian manufacturer has expanded its propane monobloc heat pump range with new models delivering up to 85 C flow temperature and achieving a seasonal coefficient of performance of 4.95.Italy-based heating specialist Ferroli has expanded its Omnia Life M monobloc air-to-water heat pump platform with the launch of new 26T-35T high-capacity models, targeting medium-to-large residential and light commercial applications requiring higher thermal output and elevated flow temperatures. The Omnia Life M 26T-35T models use propane (R290) as the refrigerant and rely on DC inverter compressors enabling ...

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