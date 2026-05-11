Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI Positions Distributed Edge Network Ahead of CLARITY Act Senate Vote

Targeting year-end 2026 completion of quantum-ready edge network deployment across more than 100 major U.S. cities

Mini Data Center Strategy to produce $50 billion of 10GW Super Compute and Quantum Readiness upon completion of Available's Project Qestral.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization technologies, today highlighted the strategic positioning of its nationwide distributed edge computing network ahead of an anticipated U.S. Senate Banking Committee markup and vote on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (the "CLARITY Act") scheduled for this week.

CLARITY Act Vote Brings Regulatory Tailwinds

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott has confirmed the markup hearing for the CLARITY Act on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET. The CLARITY Act is designed to establish the first comprehensive federal framework for digital assets in the United States, drawing clear regulatory boundaries between SEC and CFTC jurisdiction over digital asset markets. The bill passed the full House in July 2025 by a bipartisan vote of 294-134 and is expected to be reconciled with the Senate version if it clears committee. Datavault AI believes that its data infrastructure and edge computing network are well-positioned to serve the expected growth in demand for secure data processing, tokenization, and AI workloads that the Company anticipates regulatory certainty will help unlock across the digital economy.

Distributed Edge Network Targets 100+ U.S. Markets by Year-End

In partnership with Available Infrastructure, Datavault AI is advancing a distributed network of modular mini data centers targeting deployment across more than 100 U.S. metropolitan markets, with full commercial availability of the 48,000-GPU fleet beginning in Q3 2026 and nationwide revenue generation targeted by year-end. The fleet will be distributed across 1,000 urban micro-edge neocloud sites. The equivalent market value of the 48,000-GPU capacity is estimated at $1.44 billion to $1.92 billion based on current Hopper- and Blackwell-class GPU pricing, and the Company estimates serviceable addressable market potential exceeding $100 million per network location annually .

Unlike traditional large-scale data centers, the Company's modular mini data center model is designed to deliver improved failover, redundancy, and uptime through geographically distributed nodes - providing lower latency and enhanced security for data monetization, tokenization, and AI workloads.

"We are in the right place at the right time. As the CLARITY Act moves forward this week to bring much-needed regulatory clarity to digital assets, our distributed edge network is being installed, and we anticipate that it will be ready to deliver practical, resilient, and cyber-secure infrastructure that meets the exploding demand for secure data processing and tokenization. Our mini data center approach gives us superior redundancy and uptime compared to traditional mega data centers, while supporting substantial scale at lower risk," said Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI.

"Available is building Datavault AI a sovereign network "vault" covering the 100 highest population cities in the US as a cornerstone of Project Qestral. When Project Qestral is complete, the Datavault AI quantum-ready VPN network will be supported by approximately 10 GW of high-performance compute data centers currently valued at over $50 billion," said Daniel C. Gregory, CEO of Available Infrastructure.

Datavault AI remains committed to delivering practical, resilient solutions in data processing and edge computing infrastructure, and thanks its shareholders, partners, and team members for their continued support.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Sciences division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the Company's targeted year-end 2026 completion of its quantum-ready distributed edge network deployment across more than 100 major U.S. cities; full commercial availability of the Company's 48,000-GPU fleet beginning in Q3 2026; the anticipated regulatory and commercial benefits to the Company from enactment of the CLARITY Act; and the expected growth in demand for the Company's data processing, tokenization, and AI infrastructure services resulting from regulatory clarity in U.S. digital asset markets, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the risk that the CLARITY Act is not enacted or is enacted in materially different form than currently proposed, reducing or eliminating anticipated regulatory tailwinds; the risk that the Company's network deployment does not proceed on the projected timeline, at the projected scale, or at all; the risk that anticipated demand for the Company's data processing, tokenization, and AI infrastructure services does not materialize at projected levels; the risk that the Company's strategic relationship with Available Infrastructure does not proceed as expected or is terminated; risks associated with financing the planned network deployment at the projected scale and timeline; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.

Industry and Market Data

Within this press release, we reference information and statistics regarding the market for our products. We have obtained some of this information and statistics from various independent third-party sources, including independent industry publications, reports by market research firms and other independent sources. Some data and other information contained in this press release are also based on management's estimates and calculations, which are derived from our review and interpretation of internal surveys and independent sources. Data regarding the industries in which we compete and our market position and market share within these industries are inherently imprecise and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties beyond our control, but we believe they generally indicate size, position and market share within this industry. While we believe such information is reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information. While we believe our internal company research and estimates are reliable, such research and estimates have not been verified by any independent source. In addition, assumptions and estimates of our and our industries' future performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors. These and other factors could cause our future performance to differ materially from our assumptions and estimates. As a result, you should be aware that market, ranking and other similar industry data included in this press release, and estimates and beliefs based on that data, may not be reliable.

Trademarks, Trade Names, Service Marks, and Copyrights

We own or have rights to use various trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights, which are protected under applicable intellectual property laws. This press release also contains trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights of other companies, which are, to our knowledge, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, certain trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights referred to in this press release may appear without the ©, , and symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights. We do not intend our use or display of other parties' trademarks, tradenames, service marks or copyrights to imply, and such use or display should not be construed to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, these other parties.

Media Contact:

marketing@dvlt.ai

Investor Contact:

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ebarger@dvlt.ai | ir@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc.

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