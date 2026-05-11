Brooksville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Tersis Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: TERS), a company focused on acquiring and deploying technologies that convert waste streams into regenerative energy, valuable commodities, and sustainable infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of Steven R. Miller, Sr. as Senior Advisor - Global Business Development & Strategic Partnerships.

Steven R. Miller, Sr.: Senior Advisor - Global Business Development & Strategic Partnerships

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Steven R. Miller, Sr. is a globally recognized business strategist, growth executive, and international market development leader currently serving as CEO of Miller & Sons Holdings, My Seven, and Good Nation. As Senior Advisor - Global Business Development & Strategic Partnerships for TERSIS Technologies, Mr. Miller will support the Company's strategic growth initiatives, international partnership development, capital relationships, and expansion into new global markets.

Widely recognized as a culture architect, ESG advocate, and brand revitalization leader, Mr. Miller has built a distinguished career operating within complex, high-growth environments where he has successfully repositioned consumer brands, structured cross-border ventures, and developed high-value relationships with Fortune 500 companies, multinational governments, premier luxury manufacturers, professional athletes, entertainers, and global influencers.

"Steven brings a rare combination of international business experience, strategic vision, relationship capital, and operational leadership," said Antonio Uccello, Chief Executive Officer of TERSIS Technologies. "As TERSIS continues expanding its platform across renewable energy, circular economies, carbon solutions, and infrastructure development, Steven's global reach and experience in scaling organizations and partnerships will provide tremendous value to our long-term growth initiatives."

Mr. Miller's expertise spans mergers and acquisitions, private label strategy, licensing, product development, digital marketing transformation, global supply chain operations, capital formation, and strategic fundraising across numerous sectors including consumer packaged goods, aerospace and defense, medical technologies, agriculture, transportation, fashion, beauty, sporting goods, emerging AI technologies, and Web3 initiatives.

In addition to leading multiple international enterprises, Mr. Miller serves on numerous Boards of Directors and Advisory Boards and contributes to strategic initiatives affiliated with organizations including the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council, the U.S. Department of Commerce Prosper Africa initiative, the World Trade Center, and the U.S. Department of the Interior, among others.

"I am excited to join TERSIS Technologies at such an important stage in the Company's evolution," said Steven Miller, Sr. "TERSIS is building a platform centered around sustainability, circular economies, and regenerative infrastructure solutions that align with where global industry is headed. I look forward to supporting the leadership team as the Company expands its partnerships, technologies, and international opportunities."

TERSIS Technologies believes the addition of Mr. Miller further strengthens the Company's strategic leadership capabilities as it advances initiatives involving renewable energy generation, waste stream processing, carbon reduction technologies, and international project development opportunities.

About TERSIS Technologies, Inc.

TERSIS Technologies, Inc. is focused on acquiring, developing, and deploying technologies that convert waste streams and environmental liabilities into valuable resources, renewable energy, and regenerative products. The Company's mission centers around enabling circular economies through innovative infrastructure, sustainable technologies, and strategic partnerships designed to create long-term environmental and shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. TERSIS Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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Source: Tersis Technologies Inc.