Janus Henderson US Short Duration High Yield Active Core UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 11
[11.05.26]
TABULA ICAV
|Janus Henderson US Short Duration High Yield Active Core UCITS ETF USD AC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.05.26
|IE0007W7MZL0
|993,256.00
|EUR
|0
|10,001,009.30
|10.0689
|Janus Henderson US Short Duration High Yield Active Core UCITS ETF USD AC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.05.26
|IE0008C3G0Y9
|5,000.00
|GBP
|0
|49,953.51
|9.9907
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