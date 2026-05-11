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PR Newswire
11.05.2026 17:00 Uhr
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University of New Haven Announces Location in Misk City for its International Branch Campus in Saudi Arabia

WEST HAVEN, Conn., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of New Haven announced today that its College of Business and Digital Innovation at its international branch campus in Saudi Arabia, will be located in Riyadh in Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City "Misk City," a dedicated district designed to support education, innovation, entrepreneurship, and talent development.

The College of Business and Digital Innovation will form the first phase of University of New Haven-Riyadh (NHU-Riyadh). This fall, it will welcome the first cohort of what is expected to be up to 500 undergraduate and graduate students pursuing programs in business, entrepreneurship and digital innovation.

"This is an important milestone for the University of New Haven as we get ever closer to launching the world's first U.S. international branch campus in Saudi Arabia," said Jens Frederiksen, President of the University of New Haven. "Misk City is an exceptional setting for the first phase of our Riyadh campus, and this agreement reflects the strength of our long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and to delivering globally accredited, industry-linked education in the Kingdom."

Misk City brings learning, work, culture, and community life together in one destination, in close alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ambitions. Planned as an integrated environment shaped by creativity, ambition, and everyday convenience, it offers access to cafés and social spaces, sports and cultural facilities, mixed-use amenities, and the wider Misk ecosystem.

"Misk City offers the kind of connected, forward-looking environment in which our College of Business and Digital Innovation can thrive," said Leo Lester, Ph.D., senior vice president for NHU-Riyadh. "It places our students in a setting shaped by learning, enterprise, culture, and innovation, closely aligned with the sectors driving Vision 2030."

About the University of New Haven

The University of New Haven, founded in 1920, is a private university whose primary mission is to prepare students to excel and lead purposeful and fulfilling lives in a global society. The university offers more than 150 undergraduate and graduate programs and has been recognized for academic excellence nationally and internationally. In addition to its main campus in West Haven, the university has campuses in Tuscany, Italy, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For more information about the University of New Haven, visit www.newhaven.edu.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/university-of-new-haven-announces-location-in-misk-city-for-its-international-branch-campus-in-saudi-arabia-302768318.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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