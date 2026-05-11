Cornerstone Speaking & Coaching: North Dakota Business Coach Ryan Botner Shares How a Complete Professional Collapse Became the Foundation of a Coaching Practice Serving 500-Plus Entrepreneurs Across the Midwest

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching founder Ryan Botner shares how overcoming addiction, business collapse, and personal loss became the foundation for a faith-driven coaching practice helping entrepreneurs build intentional leadership, accountability, and sustainable growth across the Midwest.

WASHBURN, ND / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Ryan Botner , founder of Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching and a Maxwell Leadership Certified Coach based in Washburn, North Dakota, is bringing renewed visibility to the personal story behind his firm's coaching philosophy, a journey through professional success, addiction, complete personal and financial collapse, and a faith-centered rebuilding that now forms the foundation of every coaching program, keynote presentation, and leadership development engagement he delivers across North Dakota and the Midwest.

Botner spent more than 13 years in the financial services industry, building multiple businesses and becoming one of the industry's top-producing salespeople year after year. By his late twenties, he had generated more than $1 million in personal income, a milestone that, by every conventional measure, marked him as a success. Behind that production record, however, was a life driven by ego, external validation, and increasingly destructive coping behaviors that eventually led to addiction and the loss of the businesses, relationships, and professional identity he had spent over a decade constructing.

At the height of what looked like success, my life was empty," Botner said. "I had good intentions. I worked hard. I hit every number. But none of it meant anything because I had built everything on the wrong foundation. When that foundation cracked, everything went with it."

Recovery came not through a professional turnaround strategy but through faith. Botner describes his rebuilding as a deliberate, values-first process guided by a conviction that the same drive and capacity that had produced his earlier success could be redirected, grounded in purpose, governed by integrity, and held accountable by a community of people who cared about the outcome rather than the production number. That process took years. It produced the five core values that now define both the man and the firm he built: Consistency, Commitment, Curiosity, Compassion, and Accountability.

"God has a plan, and my faith in Him brought me to now living a life of intentionality. My past is not a liability. It is the proof behind the message. Every framework I teach, I rebuilt my life with." Ryan Botner, Founder, Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching

Botner founded Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching in 2022 in Washburn, North Dakota. The firm now employs seven team members and has served more than 500 clients across the region. It has delivered more than 200 keynote presentations for corporations, associations, sales organizations, and leadership conferences across North Dakota, including Bismarck, Fargo, and Minot, and throughout the Midwest. Three specialty services define the firm's practice: sales performance coaching, leadership development, and business packaging for acquisitions and exits.

What distinguishes Botner's coaching practice from national platforms and credentialed-only programs is precisely the experience his story represents. The goal-achievement framework he teaches at every engagement, demonstrating that written goals combined with accountability can increase productivity by up to 95 percent, is not a framework he studied. It is the architecture he used to rebuild his own life and the lives of the businesses he has coached since. His Maxwell Leadership Certification provides the formal methodological foundation. His personal history provides the credibility that no certification can replicate.

"I do not teach anything I have not lived," Botner said. "When I sit across from a business owner who is stuck, burned out, or not performing the way they know they can, I am not reading from a textbook. I have been exactly where they are. And I know the way through, not because someone told me, but because I walked it."

The story has resonated consistently with the industries and communities Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching serves. Clients in construction, agriculture, insurance, real estate, and professional services across North Dakota have described the impact of Botner's coaching as going beyond business strategy into the kind of personal and leadership transformation that changes how they lead their teams, make decisions, and define success. Steve Zaun, General Manager of Puklich Chevrolet, noted that Botner had been instrumental in building his management team to a level of leadership the organization had never experienced before. Jesse Moser, Dealer Principal at Torgerson Auto Center, described his team as coming away with something useful every time Botner spoke to them.

Botner is also transparent about the specific nature of his past, including the addiction, because he believes the transparency itself is a leadership act. In a business culture that rewards polished performance and penalizes vulnerability, his willingness to speak directly about failure, loss, and rebuilding signals to clients and audiences that authentic accountability is not a liability to be managed but a leadership standard to be modeled.

"Rural America and the Midwest have a particular respect for people who have actually been through something," Botner said. "They can tell the difference between someone who has read about resilience and someone who has lived it. That credibility is not something you can manufacture. It is something you earn, usually the hard way."

Entrepreneurs and business owners across North Dakota who want to learn more about Ryan Botner's coaching programs, keynote speaking services, or business packaging advisory can begin with a complimentary Clarity Call or Strategy Call through the Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching website. Media inquiries, speaking booking requests, and press interview requests should be directed to Vicki Prentice.

About Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching is a leadership and business coaching firm founded in 2022 by Ryan Botner, a Maxwell Leadership Certified Speaker and Coach based in Washburn, North Dakota. The firm's three specialty services are sales performance coaching, leadership development, and business packaging for acquisitions and exits. Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching serves entrepreneurs, business owners, and organizational leaders across Bismarck, Fargo, Minot, and throughout North Dakota and the Midwest. The firm employs seven team members and has served more than 500 clients.



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SOURCE: Cornerstone Speaking & Coaching

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/north-dakota-business-coach-ryan-botner-shares-how-a-complete-pr-1164828