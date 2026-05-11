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WKN: A0RFDZ | ISIN: KYG8701T1388 | Ticker-Symbol: TC2A
Frankfurt
11.05.26 | 08:09
1,630 Euro
-1,21 % -0,020
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6451,75017:47
1,6501,71517:49
PR Newswire
11.05.2026 17:06 Uhr
132 Leser
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Forbes names TCL One of the World's Top Companies for Women in 2025

SHENZHEN, China, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading global technology company, announced its inclusion in Forbes' 2025 list of the World's Top Companies for Women, recognizing its success in building an inclusive culture and championing women in the workplace.

To compile the list, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey approximately 120,000 women working for multinational corporations in more than 36 countries. Each company's score aggregates survey responses with a "public opinion score" that quantifies women's gender perceptions of different companies, as well as data on women in executive and board positions. The list ranks 400 corporations with a significant global presence across at least two continents.

In addition to career advancement, TCL offers family-friendly benefits such as mother and baby rooms, extended paid maternity leave and childbirth allowances, along with women's healthcare services including cancer screening and psychological counseling.

"Women's empowerment is a core component of TCL's globalization and sustainability strategy, linking our technological innovation with social development," said Wei Xue, Vice President & Chief of the ESG Office at TCL Technology Group Corporation, and Chairperson of TCL Charity Foundation. "Our inclusion on Forbes' list is a tribute to TCL's long-term commitment to empowering women in the workplace and supporting their career development. We are honored to be included and proud of our track record creating opportunity for all people."

TCL operates in more than 160 countries and regions, engaging with local communities and respecting local cultural norms to empower women in the workplace. The company maintains its commitment to diversity and inclusion by assessing Environmental, Social and Governance indicators in its global subsidiaries and using this data to inform its employment policies.

TCL Extends Female Empowerment Mission Beyond the Workplace

Since 2018, TCL has partnered with FIBA, the world's governing body for basketball, to promote female participation in the sport. The company has supported numerous global events and will continue its involvement with the upcoming FIBA Women's World Cup in Germany in September and the 2027 FIBA World Cup in Qatar.

Through the Huameng Foundation, a philanthropic initiative established by TCL's founders, the company funds female-focused programs that have enabled nearly 1,000 young women from underprivileged families to complete high school and tertiary studies. The Foundation uses technology to advance its charitable causes, supporting community development in China and elsewhere.

In addition, TCL's dynamic and long-running TCLforHer campaign leverages technology, sports and education to empower young women and nurture their ambitions through a variety of community initiatives. The campaign shares stories of trailblazers who challenge assumptions and tear down boundaries, inspiring women everywhere to boldly defy stereotypes and fulfill their potential.

TCLforHer has received numerous international marketing honors for its storytelling prowess. In January 2025, it won a prestigious Silver Telly Award-a major prize in the global documentary and TV brand film sector-for its 2024 marketing campaign, which centers around two brand films produced by a predominantly female team.

TCL's inclusion on the Forbes list of the World's Top Companies for Women marks an important milestone, affirming the company's leadership in female empowerment and commitment to breaking the glass ceiling for women worldwide.

About TCL

Founded in 1981, TCL-short for "The Creative Life"-embodies creativity in every aspect of life. As a leading technology brand, TCL is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions-including TVs, smartphones, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy-that enhance customer experiences through two independent entities-TCL Industries and TCL Technology.

With 47 R&D centers and 40 manufacturing bases globally, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions, cementing its position as a globally competitive smart technology brand. To further inspire greatness, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forbes-names-tcl-one-of-the-worlds-top-companies-for-women-in-2025-302768321.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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