Skyborne Technologies Achieves Department of War Safety Milestone for CODiAQ Armed Quadruped

TAMPA, Fla., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyborne Technologies has achieved a U.S. Department of War (DoW) Limited Safety Release for its CODiAQ (Controller Operated Direct Action Quadruped) armed unmanned ground system, authorizing the system to proceed into Operational Test & Evaluation (OT&E) and Combat Evaluations.

The release, granted as part of a competitively awarded government RDT&E Contract effort, funded and led by OASW(SO/LIC) SSO CD&I, marks CODiAQ's formal transition from development into evaluation IAW established DoW combat evaluation frameworks. Independent Government safety testing was conducted by the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Center (ATEC) at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD, validating key system safety requirements against established Department standards.

The milestone reflects Skyborne's deliberate engineering approach and close collaboration with U.S. Government stakeholders advancing Department priorities to accelerate responsible evaluation of autonomous and AI-enabled warfighting capabilities and streamline the fielding of operationally relevant systems.

"We are working closely with Skyborne to deliver CODiAQs and new equipment live fire training to our Tactical Operators in October 2026. CODiAQ represents a deliberate and important step in armed robotic ground systems. This milestone allows the Department of War to rapidly assess operational utility with rigorous emphasis on system safety, operator control, and risk management during OT&E and combat evaluations," said Michael J. Trexler, Government Program Manager.

Contract Award, Sustainment, and Delivery Overview

This awarded effort is a US$6.5 million firm fixed price RDT&E contract for the delivery of CODiAQ systems, consisting of 14 quadruped robotic systems and 28 modular weapon payloads. The award includes total system sustainment for a 24-month period, covering hardware support, maintenance, and sustainment services to maintain a high operational readiness rate throughout evaluation activities.

The contract also includes operator and maintainer training, supporting safe system employment, sustainment, and informed evaluation by U.S. and allied personnel.

Delivery will occur in a total package fielding event this year, supporting coordinated evaluations requested by multiple Tactical Units of Action within U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and a partnered foreign ally.

Alignment with Department Priorities

CODiAQ's progression into safety-approved combat evaluation reflects the Department's stated priority to accelerate AI-enabled lethality, increase soldier survivability and reduce bureaucratic barriers to fielding.

Sovereign Manufacturing and Right to Repair & Sustainment

Skyborne Technologies' awarded CODiAQ build options are manufactured in the United States, representing an initial step in the company's broader effort to stand up and scale domestic manufacturing capabilities in support of U.S. and allied defense needs. This effort aligns with current Department guidance emphasizing sovereign manufacturing, secure supply chains, and long-term sustainment resilience.

About CODiAQ

CODiAQ (Controller Operated Direct Action Quadruped) is a modular armed quadruped platform developed by Skyborne Technologies to operate in complex and contested environments. The system integrates advanced mobility with modular, swappable lethal payload architectures designed to support a range of mission relevant evaluation activities. CODiAQ is designed with a safety-first architecture and incorporates operator in the loop control to support responsible assessment of autonomous and AI-enabled semiautonomous capabilities.

CODiAQ's lethal payload capability is developed by Skyborne Technologies for integration with the Ghost Robotics Vision 60 platform. These modular payloads are paired with Skyborne's EXITUS AI targeting software, enabling controlled, human supervised employment aligned with Department safety and autonomy policies.

About Skyborne Technologies

Skyborne Technologies is a U.S. & Australian based defense technology company focused on developing tactical robotic and autonomous systems in support of U.S. and allied forces.

CODiAQ will officially be on display at SOF Week, Tampa Florida 19 - 21 May 2026 at the Australia Pavilion Booth 721.

Inquiries to Skyborne Technologies: usinfo@skybornetech.com