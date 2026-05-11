Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Coconut Oil Market Size to Reach $11.05 Billion by 2031 with Cosmetics & Personal Care Segment Growing at 7.75% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the coconut oil market size is projected to grow from USD 7.75 billion in 2026 to USD 11.05 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Growth is supported by rising demand for clean-label cooking oils, expanding use in pharmaceuticals, and increasing adoption in cosmetics and personal care products. Government initiatives in key producing countries such as the Philippines and Indonesia are also strengthening supply stability and export competitiveness.

Coconut Oil Market Trends Driving Industry Expansion

A major coconut oil market trend is the growing shift toward minimally processed and natural oils across food, beauty, and wellness industries. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in traceable sourcing, organic certifications, and premium formulations to align with evolving consumer preferences for clean-label and sustainable products.

"Assessment of the coconut oil market increasingly requires visibility into evolving consumer demand, regional supply dynamics, and downstream applications, making consistent research standards and source validation essential for commercial planning. Mordor Intelligence combines structured market modeling with cross-verified industry inputs to deliver analysis that decision-makers can evaluate with greater confidence" says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Rising Demand for Clean-Label and Natural Cooking Oils

Mordor Intelligence highlights that the increasing consumer preference for transparent and minimally processed ingredients is significantly driving the coconut oil market growth. Consumers are actively seeking natural cooking oils with clear labeling, sustainable sourcing, and reduced chemical processing. Cold-pressed and virgin coconut oils are gaining popularity in household and foodservice applications due to their perceived health and nutritional benefits.

Growing Awareness of Health Benefits Supporting Adoption

Data from Mordor Intelligence indicates that growing awareness regarding the functional benefits of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) is accelerating demand in the coconut oil market. Coconut oil is increasingly used in functional foods, nutraceuticals, and wellness products because of its rapid metabolism and energy-supporting properties. Its expanding use in pharmaceutical delivery systems and therapeutic formulations is also strengthening market penetration.

Government Initiatives Enhancing Supply Stability

Government-backed replanting and cultivation programs are improving long-term raw material availability in major producing countries. Programs in the Philippines, Indonesia, and India are focused on increasing productivity, supporting farmers, and improving export competitiveness. These initiatives help stabilize pricing and ensure a consistent supply across the global coconut oil industry.

Expanding Applications in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

The cosmetics and personal care sectors are emerging as major growth engines for the coconut oil market. Its moisturizing, antimicrobial, and nourishing properties make coconut oil a preferred ingredient in skincare, haircare, and clean-beauty formulations. Manufacturers are increasingly replacing synthetic emollients with plant-based alternatives to meet rising consumer demand for natural beauty products.

Segment Insights Highlighting Market Opportunities

By Product Type

Refined

Un-Refined

Other Types

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the?coconut oil industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at?https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/coconut-oil-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Regional Outlook and Growth Dynamics

Asia-Pacific dominates the coconut oil market, supported by strong production capabilities in the Philippines, Indonesia, India, and Sri Lanka. North America is expected to witness the fastest growth due to rising clean-label food demand and expanding use in nutraceuticals and personal care products. Europe continues to emphasize organic certification and sustainability standards, driving demand for traceable and premium coconut oil products.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Developments

The coconut oil market is moderately competitive, with multinational processors and vertically integrated Asian exporters competing through sourcing capabilities and product innovation. Coconut oil companies are increasingly focusing on organic certification, blockchain traceability, and sustainable procurement strategies to strengthen market positioning. Technological advancements in refining and fractionation are also expanding coconut oil applications across the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Key Companies in the Coconut Oil Industry

Cargill Incorporated

Bunge Limited

Greenville Argo Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Celebes Coconut Corporation

Other Reports by Mordor Intelligence?

Palm Oil Market Size:

The palm oil market is projected to reach?USD 92.01 billion?by 2031, growing at a?CAGR of 4.31%. Beyond its traditional role in food?processing, growth is heavily anchored by the personal care and oleochemical industries. Innovation is currently centered on fractionated palm oil derivatives, which are gaining significant popularity in specialty fats for chocolate?formulations?and dairy alternatives. While refined, bleached, and deodorized (RBD) oil remains the standard for bakery applications, palm kernel oil is seeing rapid uptake in the cosmetics sector due to its unique skin-beneficial properties.

Corn Oil Market Report:

Valued at?USD 6.29 billion?in 2025, the corn oil market is forecast to reach?USD 8.77 billion?by 2031 at a robust?CAGR of 6.85%. A primary growth catalyst is the doubling of renewable diesel?production, which has positioned distiller's corn oil as a vital biofuel feedstock, effectively buffering the market against food-related price volatility. In the culinary space, quick-service restaurants favor corn oil for its?450°F?smoke point and neutral flavor. Additionally, new breeding programs are producing high-oleic and tocotrienol-rich hybrids, allowing?producers?to capture premium margins in health-conscious retail segments.

Peanut Oil Market Share:

The global peanut oil market is estimated to reach?USD 13.05 billion?by 2031. While refined peanut oil maintains its dominance in high-heat food?processing, there is a decisive shift toward unrefined, cold-pressed, and organic varieties. These minimally?processed?options are thriving in specialty health-food outlets as consumers demand clean-label products. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region-specifically China and India-continues to anchor the market, where peanut oil remains a foundational cooking essential for both households and the massive foodservice sector.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses?seeking?comprehensive, actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence?possesses?a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This?expertise?translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and?logistics.?

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