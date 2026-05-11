Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - KGL Resources Ltd. (NEX: KGL.H) ("KGL" or the "Company") announced today an upcoming change to its stock trading symbol on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange ("NEX"). Effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the NEX under the new trading symbol "KLT.H" (old symbol "KGL.H"). There are no changes to the ISIN and CUSIP numbers associated with the shares. The stock symbol change is being implemented to avoid confusion with a foreign issuer using the same root symbol "KGL".

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296901

Source: KGL Resources Ltd.