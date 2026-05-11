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WKN: A2P703 | ISIN: US33751L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: 33Q
Frankfurt
11.05.26 | 08:31
24,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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FIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,20025,00018:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 15:42 Uhr
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First Western Financial, Inc.: First Western Trust Appoints Alison Timboe as Senior Vice President, Trust Officer in Jackson Hole

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Trust, a subsidiary of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW), announces the appointment of Alison Timboe as Senior Vice President, Trust Officer in its Jackson Hole office in Wyoming. With nearly two decades of experience in estate planning, fiduciary advisory, and trust administration, Timboe brings deep expertise working with high-net-worth individuals and families navigating complex wealth and legacy planning needs.

Timboe joins First Western Trust following senior trust advisory roles at leading private banks, most recently serving as a Senior Trust Advisor at Wells Fargo Private Bank. Throughout her career, she has partnered with financial advisors, attorneys, and families to design and administer trusts, guide beneficiaries and trustees, establish clear expectations for beneficiaries, and implement estate and tax planning strategies tailored to each family's goals.

As Senior Vice President, Trust Officer, Timboe will focus on strengthening First Western Trust's trust services in Wyoming while supporting clients across the firm's Western markets. She will partner with clients and their advisors to develop customized trust strategies and help families leverage the advantages of Wyoming trust situs.

"Alison's experience and depth in trust and fiduciary advisory work make her a tremendous addition to our Jackson Hole team," said Jake Lamarine, Market President for First Western Trust in Jackson Hole. "Wyoming continues to be an important trust jurisdiction, and Alison brings the technical expertise, relationship mindset, and local commitment that our clients expect."

Timboe commented:

"I'm excited to join a firm that prioritizes thoughtful, personalized trust solutions and empowers advisors to truly serve clients' long-term goals," said Timboe. "What stood out to me about First Western Trust is its entrepreneurial culture, strong local presence, and commitment to building trust services across the West. The firm's Wyoming trust situs, flexibility in serving as a trustee, and ability to design more customized trust solutions create meaningful opportunities to help families and their advisors structure plans that truly reflect their goals. I look forward to helping grow the trust business here in Wyoming and supporting clients throughout the region."

Originally from Southern California, Timboe has lived in Jackson Hole for the past several years and has begun building connections within the local community. She has become involved in regional nonprofit initiatives, supporting organizations that encourage women entrepreneurs and participating in volunteer efforts including Habitat for Humanity.

Timboe holds a bachelor's degree in business economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, a Juris Doctor from Vermont Law and Graduate School, and a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Taxation from the University of San Diego.

Serving Jackson Hole and the Rocky Mountain Region

First Western Trust serves high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners throughout Jackson Hole, Rock Springs, and Pinedale with integrated banking, lending, and wealth management solutions tailored to the complexities of substantial wealth. Rooted in the communities we serve, our team delivers personalized guidance designed to help clients navigate evolving financial needs with clarity and confidence.

About First Western Trust

We are the financial home for wealth creators across the West who have worked for something worth building, protecting, and passing on. We partner with clients at defining moments in their financial journeys - when success creates new opportunities, added complexity, and important decisions about what comes next.

Through a personalized and holistic approach, we integrate every dimension of our clients' financial lives into one clear path forward. By combining private banking, commercial banking, lending, trust, investment management, and wealth planning under one relationship-driven model, we help simplify complexity and deliver thoughtful guidance through every stage of wealth.

Headquartered in Denver, First Western Trust serves high-net-worth individuals, families, business owners, and entrepreneurs across Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, and Montana.

First Western Trust Jackson Hole Office

Media Contact
Nicole Zimmermann
Head of Marketing, First Western Trust
720-582-2825 | Nicole.Zimmermann@myfw.com

Trust, estate planning, insurance, and investment products are not a deposit, not FDIC insured, not insured by any federal government agency, not guaranteed, subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested and may go down in value. Any information and research contained herein do not represent a recommendation of investment advice to buy or sell stocks or any financial instrument nor is it intended as an endorsement of any security or investment, and it does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or investment services. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. Please consult your legal or tax advisor for specific guidance tailored to your situation. First Western Trust Bank cannot provide tax advice.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03a5f4bc-2024-4d52-a3ea-93d8272543da
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13933874-1a85-4731-a0ff-989a7b881836


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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