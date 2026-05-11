Sharjah, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - European Technical LLC has launched its home maintenance services in Dubai, making more than 65 household services available to residents across Dubai and Sharjah under one platform. The business is licensed through Sharjah Media City and carries License No. 2542059.





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Work is split into 13 service categories. The team is out working on any given day on AC service dubai, plumbing, electrical faults, painting, carpentry, deep cleaning, pest control, appliance repairs, locksmith work, CCTV, smart home, renovation projects, and moving assistance. A booking can be made by the resident, either he or she can make a reservation by phone or WhatsApp, or on the site. The job does not collect any payment until the job is completed.

Fifty-plus technicians currently make up the field team. Each goes through a screening before being cleared for home visits. A portion of the team completed trade training in Europe or arrived with European certifications. The technicians between them are a combination of English, Arabic, Hindi, Urdu, and Tagalog. Since its opening, the business has completed over 5,000 jobs, and people who have used the service have rated it with a 4.9-star rating on Google.

AC work sits at the top of the request list. Temperatures in Dubai during the summer months make a broken unit a same-day problem rather than something to schedule for later in the week. European Technical takes bookings for AC repair Dubai and AC service Dubai seven days a week, covering Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Business Bay, Al Nahda, and Sharjah. Under the AC repair in Dubai offering, technicians carry out gas refills, cleaning, duct work, split unit fitting, and general diagnosis.

Calls about wiring, switches, fans, and safety checks keep the electrician Dubai team busy through the week. The work turns up in newer towers and older buildings alike. The plumber Dubai side of the business takes on geyser jobs, leaks, sink fittings, and water heater installation, also running seven days a week.

Smaller home tasks tend to get pushed aside until the list gets long enough to act on. The handyman Dubai option, starting at AED 120, is what most people use in those situations. Flat-pack furniture that has been sitting in a corner, a shelf waiting to go up, a patch of garden that has been ignored, sending one person to handle the lot in one visit usually makes more sense than booking separately for each.

The home maintenance services Dubai range goes wider still, covering carpet and sofa cleaning, villa and apartment deep cleaning, pool servicing, full kitchen and bathroom renovation work, CCTV installation, pest treatment for cockroaches, bed bugs, termites, and rodents, and moving and packing help.

On the guarantee side, any job that falls short gets redone at no charge. A refund goes out instead if the customer would rather have that. All repair work is covered under a 90-day warranty.

Not all breakdowns happen during the day. A pipe giving out at midnight or a unit failing on a Friday still needs someone to show up. The emergency line runs around the clock. Most of the time, a technician gets to the property in under 45 minutes. Burst pipes, water leaks, electrical faults, AC failures, and lockouts are all covered in any part of Dubai or Sharjah.

Homeowners who want things kept in order throughout the year can take out an annual maintenance contract. Apartment prices begin at AED 1,499 and villas at AED 2,999, and are calculated each year. The contract introduces pre-identified visits to have AC and plumbing inspected and to conduct electrical maintenance inspections.

Those who signed up also move to the front of the line for bookings and get repair discounts reaching up to 25 percent.

About European Technical LLC

European Technical LLC is a home services business holding SHAMS License No. 2542059, set up in 2025 and based at Sharjah Media City in Sharjah, UAE. Across Dubai and Sharjah, the company covers more than 65 services in 13 categories. The field team has over 50 certified technicians working seven days a week, with same-day slots on most services and an emergency line open at all hours.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Mohammad Assad

Company: European Technical LLC

Email: info@europeantechnical.ae

Mobile: +971 58 544 1160

City & Country: Sharjah, UAE

Website: europeantechnical.ae

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency