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PR Newswire
11.05.2026 17:57 Uhr
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Axon Vision Successfully Completes Operational Evaluation of its EDGE ClearSky Drone Detection System

Operational demonstrations and evaluation activities conducted with a leading defense force support the continued maturation of the EDGE ClearSky system amid the growing threat of FPV drones to maneuvering forces

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon Vision (TASE: AXN), a leader in vision-based artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for defense and security applications, today announced the successful completion of operational demonstrations and evaluation activities for its EDGE ClearSky drone detection system.

A leading defense force conducted an extensive operational assessment of EDGE ClearSky against a broad range of FPV drone threats targeting maneuvering forces - an increasingly significant operational challenge in modern combat environments. EDGE ClearSky successfully completed the evaluation, supporting its continued operational maturation.

EDGE ClearSky is part of Axon Vision's EDGE AI family of computer vision solutions, designed to enable rapid detection, identification, and interception of aerial threats directly from armored platforms. Leveraging thermal sensing and AI-driven real-time processing, the system is designed to support an automated closed-loop detect-to-intercept cycle through integration with onboard weapon systems.

EDGE ClearSky continues to progress through operational maturation, with the Company conducting additional trials with military customers in key strategic markets worldwide.

Axon Vision also maintains a strategic partnership with Leonardo DRS to supply systems designed to detect and intercept fast-moving aerial threats (C-UAS) for the U.S. military market. As part of this cooperation, Axon Vision has already received an initial order for demonstrator systems providing end-to-end detection and interception capabilities for airborne threats requiring rapid response.

Neri Zin, CEO of Axon Vision, stated: "We are very pleased with the results of this operational evaluation and view this as an important milestone in the operational maturation of EDGE ClearSky. With EDGE ClearSky, Axon Vision is addressing one of the most significant operational challenges facing maneuvering forces in today's modern combat environments. As FPV drone threats increasingly become a defining feature of modern warfare, strong, rapid, and reliable detection capabilities are no longer optional - they are an operational necessity. We believe EDGE ClearSky represents an important addition to Axon Vision's AI-driven operational portfolio."

About Axon Vision
Axon Vision (TASE: AXN) develops AI-driven operational systems that enable a closed-loop cycle of perception, decision, and action across modern combat platforms.

The Company's solutions process real-time data from multiple sensors, delivering actionable insights that support rapid and effective responses to evolving threats in complex operational environments. Built on combat-proven operational experience and trusted by the IDF and international defense customers, Axon Vision's systems are designed to perform reliably in mission-critical scenarios.

The Company's modular, platform-agnostic architecture enables seamless integration with legacy and next-generation platforms - both manned and unmanned - without requiring changes to underlying infrastructure. By combining advanced AI technologies with human operational expertise, Axon Vision enhances situational awareness, force protection, lethality, and overall mission effectiveness.

For further information, visit www.axon-vision.com

Contact:
Ori Naor
+97235610901
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2977010/Axon_Vision.jpg

SOURCE Axon Vision

© 2026 PR Newswire
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