Hollowed Oath Clears 35% of Kickstarter Goal in First 24 Hours

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / God Mode Games today announced that the Kickstarter campaign for Hollowed Oath, its heroic fantasy MMORPG, raised $35,025 toward its $100,000 goal in the first twenty-four hours after launch, clearing 35% on day one.

Hollowed Oath is set in Orrathis, a world the gods have abandoned and a reality-warping force called the Hollow is slowly devouring. You play one of the few people left with the power to push back, an Oathsworn. Civilization survives behind wards, ancient houses, and the relics of a vanished age, and your choices about who to fight for and who to leave behind shape the world around you.

"This is the MMORPG we've spent twenty years wishing someone would make," said Kris Takahashi, CEO of God Mode Games. "Deep, social, a little mysterious, and built like the developers actually have day jobs and families and respect that you do too. Hitting 35% on day one tells us we're not the only ones who've been waiting."

Unlike most MMORPGs that show up on Kickstarter with a sizzle reel and a prayer, Hollowed Oath is already a game that can be played. Six months in, the studio has playable combat, world content, and core progression up and running already. Backers aren't being asked to fund a concept; they're being asked to fund the road from a real game only the developers can play to a great one that everyone can play.

Where Hollowed Oath really opens up is character building. Pick three classes from a roster of sixteen, from tanks, healers, to dps and hybrids, and you've got 560 ways to build a hero who actually feels like yours. A tanky Runesinger who curses people to death. A healer who hits like a truck. The combinations aren't a math exercise; they're permission to stop apologizing for wanting to play the weird thing.

Combat is built to reward that creativity. Your abilities leave enemies Marked, Cursed, or Inspired, and your other abilities know what to do with those states. Land the setup, cash in the payoff. The longer you play your build, the more you find rotations that feel like yours: open with the long-range stuff, close with the heavy hitters, slip in the curse at exactly the right moment. The game gets out of your way so you can find the rhythm you wanted in the first place.

That respect-for-the-player thread runs through everything. Hollowed Oath is built on a "You Are Enough" philosophy: solo when you want to solo, group when you want to group, and never get stuck waiting on four (or five) other people's schedules to make progress. When you do want company, the Journey feature lets you put up a flare and lets other players answer it. Strangers become allies. That's the part of the genre that's been missing, and it's the part we're building back.

Kickstarter funds will push the game toward alpha and underwrite a content roadmap that includes expanded questlines, new playable races, Echo dungeons, crafting and player markets, advanced mounts, PvP, player camps, new biomes, relic chains, alternate progression paths, and a persistent, evolving world.

"MMORPG players have been telling us, in pretty much every way they can, that something is missing," Takahashi added. "It's the soul. It's a world that exists because someone loves it, not because someone modeled the engagement curve. Every fight, every faction, every weird class combo, every choice you make because that's where the joy lives, and that's what we're building."

Hollowed Oath is live on Kickstarter now. Pledge tiers, stretch goals, and the latest development updates are all at their official site.

About Hollowed Oath

Hollowed Oath is a heroic fantasy MMORPG set in Orrathis, a world fractured by a force called the Hollow, that warps reality and threatens what's left of civilization. Players take on the role of Oathsworn, forging heroes through three-class freedom, dynamic combat, Echo dungeons, faction choices, and a living world shaped by mystery, danger, and the people who choose to call it home.

About God Mode Games

God Mode Games is an independent studio building deep, community-driven online worlds that respect players' time without sacrificing the wonder, challenge, and social connection that made MMORPGs matter in the first place. Hollowed Oath is the studio's debut title, developed transparently and shaped by player feedback from day one.

Media Contact

God Mode Games Email: info@godmodegames.com

Website: https://hollowedoath.com/

Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/godmodegames/hollowed-oath

Press: social@godmodegames.com

SOURCE: Hollowed Oath

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hollowed-oath-clears-35-of-kickstarter-goal-in-first-24-hours-1165733