Expansion reflects the Firm's long-term conviction in the UAE

Partners Capital Investment Group ("Partners Capital"), a leading global investment firm with over $75 billion in assets under management1, today announced the opening of its newest office in Abu Dhabi.

The firm, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, provides bespoke investment solutions through its global scale and a robust network of investment partnerships across asset classes with a highly customized, client-centric approach. It has over 400 professionals across 10 offices and acts on behalf of more than 600 clients around the world across recognized endowments, foundations, prominent families, and senior investment professionals including: INSEAD Business School, Eton College, Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, Guggenheim Foundation, The Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Symphony, and senior executives from leading global investment firms.

"Our decision to open in Abu Dhabi reflects our trust in the UAE's leadership and the institutions they have built," said Arjun Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer of Partners Capital. "The rule of law, the depth of their capital markets, and the caliber of talent the UAE is attracting and developing make the region a structurally compelling place to invest from and invest in. With our new office, we look forward to being long-term partners to the UAE's institutions and families as they pursue their ambitions to progress their multi-generational impact."

Partners Capital is honored to have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, to establish a framework for collaboration in support of the Emirate's family business community. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to knowledge exchange, capability development, and the long-term success of the region's family businesses across generations.

"Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a capital of capital, attracting leading institutions and fostering an ecosystem built on innovation, trust, and international collaboration," said His Excellency Khaled Al Fahim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council. "Partners Capital's expansion reflects the strength of the UAE's investment environment and the opportunity to build meaningful partnerships that contribute to sustained economic growth for continued decades."

"Over the past several months, we have witnessed firsthand the resilience of the UAE's leadership, even in the face of a complex global backdrop," said Issam Hamid, Partner Head of Middle East at Partners Capital. "Our team has remained actively engaged on the ground, and this office opening reflects our patient, long-term conviction in the region, despite periods of uncertainty. We are here to partner with our clients through all market cycles and to support the continued development of a world-class investment ecosystem."

The Abu Dhabi office builds on Partners Capital's established and continuous presence in the UAE, reflecting the Firm's confidence in the region's growth. Abu Dhabi is one of the world's pre-eminent capital hubs and is experiencing a generational shift in its institutionalization of capital, increasingly adopting the formal structures, diversified portfolios, and more systematic approaches to risk and liquidity that mirror the resilience and discipline of the world's leading endowments.

About Partners Capital

Founded in 2001, Partners Capital is a global investment office acting for distinguished endowments and foundations, senior investment professionals and prominent families across the globe. With over $75B in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, the firm constructs customized investment portfolios for its clients tapping into its deep network of partnerships with what it considers exceptional asset managers across all major asset classes. The firm employs more than 400 people across its ten offices located in Boston, London, Abu Dhabi, Dallas, Dubai, Hong Kong, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Singapore. For more information on Partners Capital, please visit: www.partners-cap.com.

______________________________ 1 Firm AUM as of December 31, 2025

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Contacts:

Partner Head of Middle East

Issam Hamid

Issam.hamid@partners-cap.com



Communications

Jake Barnette

PCIGComms@partners-cap.com