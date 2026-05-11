Avel eCare Announces Partnership with HealthBook+ to Enhance Clinical Intelligence Capabilities with PaiGE, the Agentic Medical Partner

Strategic collaboration expands AI-powered tools within Avel's national Virtual Health System.

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Avel eCare today announced a strategic partnership with HealthBook+ to integrate PaiGE, the Agentic Medical Partner, into its Virtual Health System, further strengthening care delivery, patient engagement, and clinical efficiency.

As one of the nation's most experienced telemedicine providers, Avel continues to evolve its model by integrating advanced technologies that support clinicians and improve outcomes across the continuum of care. This partnership represents a natural extension of that strategy - bringing new capabilities into a system that is already designed to scale across diverse care environments. At the center of Avel's Virtual Health System is eSync, its proprietary clinical workflow and care coordination platform that powers virtual care delivery across emergency, inpatient, behavioral health, and specialty settings nationwide.

PaiGE introduces a new layer of intelligence into Avel's platform by transforming complex medical and lifestyle data into clinical guidance. When combined with eSync, PaiGE enhances Avel's core platform with advanced clinical intelligence, embedding actionable insights directly into the workflows clinicians already rely on. These insights enable more informed decisions, support highly personalized care, and create a more continuous connection between patients and their care teams.

"Integrating PaiGE into eSync through HealthBook+ is a strategic milestone for Avel," said Robert Spurlock, Chief Information Officer at Avel eCare. "It embeds advanced clinical intelligence into the core of our Virtual Health System, strengthens clinician decision-making, and reinforces our leadership in scalable, technology-driven care across diverse clinical settings."

"Partnering with Avel eCare represents an important step in bringing clinical intelligence directly into the workflows where care decisions are made," said Chris Turner, CEO and Co-Founder of HealthBook+. "By integrating PaiGE into Avel's Virtual Health System, we are enabling clinicians to move beyond fragmented data and access a more complete, continuous understanding of each patient - supporting earlier interventions, more informed decisions, and better outcomes."

The partnership also reflects a shared commitment to improving how patients engage with their health. By extending support beyond the clinical encounter, the integration allows individuals to receive guidance and insights that are relevant to their daily lives, helping them stay more informed, more engaged, and better connected to their care.

For Avel eCare, this is not about adding technology for the sake of innovation. It is about enhancing a system that is already delivering care at scale. By embedding clinical intelligence directly into workflows, Avel ensures that new tools are practical, usable, and aligned with the realities of modern healthcare.

"PaiGE aligns with our strategic vision to enhance quality outcomes while empowering patients and supporting clinicians with timely, actionable insights," said Doug Duskin, Chief Executive Officer of Avel eCare. "Together, we are continuing to build a more connected and effective model of care."

As Avel continues to expand its Virtual Health System, partnerships like this play a critical role in ensuring that innovation translates into real-world impact. By combining advanced technology with a proven care delivery model, Avel eCare and HealthBook+ are helping shape the future of virtual care - one that is more intelligent, more integrated, and more responsive to the needs of both patients and providers.

About Avel eCare

Avel eCare is the nation's leading virtual health system, delivering a comprehensive suite of telemedicine services that span the entire patient care continuum. Partnering with hospitals, health systems, and organizations across the country, Avel eCare combines clinical expertise with purpose-built technology to expand access, improve quality, and support sustainable healthcare delivery.

Contact:

Jessica Gaikowski, Director of Marketing & Communications

media@avelecare.com | 605.606.0150

About HealthBook+

Headquartered in Denver, CO, and Athens, Greece, HealthBook+ is the market leader in clinical intelligence. HealthBook+ helps clinicians, care teams, and employees make better health decisions by surfacing actionable insights from fragmented data. Built in partnership with clinicians, HealthBook+ unifies clinical records with daily health data, including sleep, activity, nutrition, and mood, to create a complete health profile that travels with the individual across every stage of life.

At the center of HealthBook+ is PaiGE, the Agentic Medical Partner that identifies meaningful correlations across complex data and turns them into personalized insights. For people who want to get to their best health, it means clearer guidance and confidence in daily decisions. For clinicians, it means directing patients to the right care sooner and having more time to focus on care. And for employees, it provides a single front door to understand their benefits, navigate care, and make smarter health decisions.

Our AI models are continuously reviewed by a Medical Advisory Board and draw from comprehensive health information, including provider-hosted EHR systems, personal health trackers, and self-reported data. HealthBook+ is committed to the highest standards of security, privacy, and governance, including ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC 2. HealthBook+ is secure and private, putting our members in control of how their information is shared.

For more information, visit their website: https://healthbookplus.ai

Media Contact:

Renatt Brodsky

Renatt.Brodsky@healthbookplus.ai

SOURCE: Avel eCare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/avel-ecare-announces-partnership-with-healthbook-to-enhance-clinical-1165018