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ACCESS Newswire
11.05.2026 18:38 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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MMJ International Holdings: Candy-Coated Costs: How Unvalidated Hemp Gummies Found a Back Door Into Medicare

"Taxpayers Face a Potential $1.1 Billion Annual Tab for Cannabinoid Products That Europe's Top Food-Safety Regulator Says Cannot Be Proven Safe" stated Duane Boise CEO MMJ International Holdings.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / They look like gummy bears. They cost fifty cents apiece. And American taxpayers may soon be buying them by the billions - with no completed safety profile, no standardized dosing, and no FDA approval.

Under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Innovation Center's Beneficiary Engagement Incentive (BEI) program, Medicare-linked Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) are authorized to distribute up to $500 per senior annually in hemp-derived cannabinoid products. At a dollar a gummy, that translates to 500 gummies per Medicare beneficiary per year - daily cannabinoid consumption, federally facilitated, billed upstream to Congress.

FOLLOWING THE MONEY

The federal pipeline flows in one direction:

Congress - Medicare - CMS Innovation Center - ACOs - distribution to beneficiaries

Companies including Charlotte's Web Holdings, cbdMD, and Cornbread Hemp are already positioning for access, having secured healthcare purchasing relationships tied to tens of thousands of provider locations nationwide.

Early rollout projections estimate $37.5 million to $75 million annually in cannabinoid product distribution capacity. If expanded nationally, that figure balloons to a projected $550 million to $1.1 billion per year - before additional Innovation Center expansion rounds are factored in.

WHAT TAXPAYERS ARE NOT GETTING FOR THAT MONEY: PROOF IT WORKS

None of the products entering this pipeline went through the FDA's drug-approval process - the regulatory framework that requires demonstrated safety, consistent dosing, and reproducible results across clinical trials. Critics contend that is not an oversight. It is a business calculation. Conducting that science takes years, costs millions, and carries the risk of an inconvenient outcome.

The core regulatory and scientific deficiencies are significant:

  • No standardized dose form - products vary widely in cannabinoid concentration and delivery

  • No verified batch-to-batch consistency - potency and composition are not uniformly reproducible

  • No completed long-term safety profile - chronic use data in elderly populations is absent

  • No FDA approval or IND pathway - companies bypassed the formal drug-development process entirely

EUROPE PUMPED THE BRAKES

While CMS was building the distribution infrastructure, Europe's foremost food-safety authority was reaching a starkly different conclusion.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) reviewed a hemp extract associated with Charlotte's Web and determined that its safety "cannot be established" - citing incomplete toxicology data and unresolved questions about long-term human health effects.

That regulatory opinion now sits in direct tension with an American federal program preparing to distribute the same category of product to millions of Medicare beneficiaries at taxpayer expense.

A QUESTION FOR FEDERAL COURTS

Federal litigation is expected to test whether CMS's Innovation Center authority extends to facilitating the distribution of products that have not cleared FDA's safety and efficacy standards. Legal observers note the case may hinge on the boundaries of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation's (CMMI) statutory mandate under the Affordable Care Act.

Until the courts weigh in, the pipeline remains open - and the financial exposure to taxpayers continues to grow.

Madison Hisey
MHisey@mmjih.com
203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/candy-coated-costs-how-unvalidated-hemp-gummies-found-a-back-door-int-1165740

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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