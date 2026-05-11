Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Cydcor is proud to announce that CEO Vera Quinn has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2026 LA500; the publication's annual recognition of the 500 most influential leaders shaping Los Angeles. The selective list celebrates the most influential leaders in Los Angeles shaping business, government, and community impact within one of the largest markets.

Now in its 11th year, the LA500 is one of the Los Angeles Business Journal's most anticipated annual publications. Inclusion reflects a recognized level of influence and impact across industries, making selection a notable distinction in the Southern California community. Quinn's inclusion reflects her role in expanding Cydcor's reach, delivering quality results for leading brands across telecommunications, energy, business services, retail, packaged goods, and more while strengthening both company culture and community involvement.

Under Quinn's leadership, Cydcor has experienced a period of sustained growth and recognition - most recently being named a Silver Stevie Award winner for Sales Outsourcing Provider of the Year and named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies.



Among her many accolades, Quinn was most recently recognized as CEO of the Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal as part of its 2025 Valley Women's Leadership Symposium & Awards. Her people-first leadership philosophy has been central to Cydcor's ability to consistently deliver exceptional results for its clients and foster a high-performance culture.

Read Vera Quinn's full LA500 profile here.

"Being named to the LA500 is an honor, especially among leaders shaping Los Angeles across industries," said Quinn. "Los Angeles is an extraordinary place to build a business - the talent, the drive, and the energy of this community is incredible. I'm proud to be recognized alongside so many outstanding leaders who are shaping the future."

About Cydcor: Cydcor is an award-winning provider of outsourced sales and customer acquisition solutions, helping Fortune 500 and emerging brands grow across retail, B2B, residential, and event-based environments. Based in Agoura Hills, California, Cydcor works with a North American network of independent sales companies to deliver scalable, performance-driven results. Founded in 1994, Cydcor focuses on direct customer engagement to drive brand growth and long-term customer value. Learn more at www.cydcor.com





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Source: Cydcor LLC