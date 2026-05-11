Mindcolor Autism Opens New Braunfels Center to Expand Center-Based ABA Therapy for Young Children

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Mindcolor Autism is proud to announce the opening of its newest center-based ABA therapy center in New Braunfels, Texas, expanding access to early intervention services for children with autism ages 2 to 6 years old. The new location increases local availability for families seeking consistent, high-quality support during the most important years of early development.

New Braunfels is a growing community - and with that growth comes an increasing need for specialized pediatric services. Mindcolor Autism's new center is designed to meet families where they are, offering therapy in a structured, supportive and play-based setting created specifically for early learners.

Center-Based ABA Therapy Built for Real Progress

Mindcolor Autism provides center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, an evidence-based approach widely recognized for supporting children with autism in learning meaningful skills. In a center-based environment, children benefit from consistency, routine, and the ability to practice skills in a space designed for learning and engagement.

The New Braunfels center includes therapy rooms, play-based learning areas, and group spaces that encourage communication, social interaction, and early school readiness. Each child receives an individualized treatment plan developed and overseen by a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), with therapy delivered by a trained clinical team.

This model supports children not only in learning new skills, but also in applying them across activities, environments, and social situations, which is often where real-life progress happens.

A Focus on Early Intervention (Ages 2-6)

Mindcolor Autism specializes in serving children ages 2 to 6, because early childhood is one of the most impactful periods for development. During these years, children are building foundational abilities that support future learning including communication, play, emotional regulation, daily living routines, and social connection.

Early intervention helps children strengthen these skills while also supporting families with guidance, collaboration, and consistency.

Supporting Families in New Braunfels

The opening of the New Braunfels center reflects Mindcolor Autism's continued commitment to expanding access to early intervention ABA therapy across Central Texas. By opening this location, Mindcolor Autism aims to reduce barriers such as long travel times and limited appointment availability - helping families begin services sooner and maintain consistent care.

Families interested in learning more are encouraged to schedule a tour or request an intake appointment by visiting www.mindcolorautism.com or calling 833-646-3222.

About Mindcolor Autism

Mindcolor Autism is a center-based ABA therapy provider specializing in early intervention for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Through individualized programming, evidence-based therapy, and family-centered support, Mindcolor Autism helps young children build foundational skills that support communication, independence, and success in everyday life. Visit www.mindcolorautism.com to learn more.

Media Contact Information

Kate Topczewski - Director of Communications

Mindcolor Autism

info@mindcolorautism.com

https://www.mindcolorautism.com/

SOURCE: Mindcolor Autism

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mindcolor-autism-opens-new-braunfels-center-to-expand-center-based-ab-1165735