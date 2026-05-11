Blue Sea Capital LLC: One Physics Expands Northeast Presence through Partnership with Petrone Associates

One Physics Announces Strategic Partnership with Petrone Associates, Growing its Presence in the New York City Metropolitan Market

TOWSON, MD / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / One Physics ("OP"), the largest outsourced medical physics services company in North America, today announced its strategic partnership with Petrone Associates ("Petrone"), a leading provider of diagnostic medical physics and radiation safety services headquartered in Staten Island, New York. As OP's 22nd acquisition, Petrone significantly expands One Physics' national footprint with a leading local presence in one of the largest and most strategically important medical physics markets in the country.

Petrone Associates was founded in 1982 by Board certified diagnostic and therapy medical physicist, professor, and industry thought leader Thomas J. Petrone, Ph.D., DABR, DABMP. Petrone has grown to be the largest independent provider of medical physics services in the New York City metropolitan area and has recently expanded into northern New Jersey. With its own CAMPEP accredited diagnostic medical physics residency program since 2020, Petrone serves a broad range of healthcare providers across the region, from large hospital systems to specialty imaging centers, and has built a strong reputation for clinical excellence, long-standing client relationships, and innovative and flexible offerings that solve problems for providers.

"Our partnership with One Physics strengthens our ability to serve clients with the same high-quality, responsive care they expect-now enhanced by greater resources and a broader national platform," said Thomas J. Petrone, Ph.D., Founder and President of Petrone Associates. "Just as importantly, it creates new opportunities for the talented professionals and teams who have driven our success, while preserving the culture and expertise that define us. We are proud of what we've built and excited for what lies ahead as we continue delivering exceptional value to our clients and investing in our people as part of One Physics."

As the industry's partner of choice, OP employs over 200 physicists and dosimetrists who serve more than 7,000 healthcare client sites across more than 45 states and operates seven residency programs across diagnostic and therapy medical physics. Combining national scale with deep local presence, OP's comprehensive serving offerings include diagnostic medical physics, radiation safety services, therapy medical physics, dosimetry services and badge program management, locums physics, shielding design, and commissioning services. OP provides its partner practice groups with comprehensive business and operations support services, which enable them to realize accelerated, sustainable growth; offer additional services to their customers; and attract and retain top talent.

"The New York metropolitan area is one of the most dynamic and important healthcare markets in the nation, and we could not be more excited to welcome Petrone Associates to the One Physics platform," commented Jason Schneck, OP's Chief Executive Officer. "Over many collaborative conversations over multiple years, we have developed an aligned understanding of how Petrone Associates complements and accelerates the vision of One Physics. We share a relentless focus on developing the destination workplace for physicists globally, delivering the highest quality medical physics services in the most challenging environments, innovating with our customers and industry partners, and continuing to deepen our local market presence across a national footprint. Tom Petrone has been an industry leader for decades, and we are proud to partner and grow together."

OP is backed by Blue Sea Capital, a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $1.5 billion in assets under management.

"Blue Sea Capital remains enthusiastically committed to One Physics' growth and industry leadership as the preeminent platform for outsourced medical physics services in North America," added Erin Lansky, Principal at Blue Sea Capital. "This partnership with Petrone Associates is a strong demonstration of that commitment and of OP's distinguished track record of aligning with the industry's leading regional practices. As the industry's partner of choice, we are proud to welcome Tom and the entire Petrone team to One Physics and are excited to announce several more strategic partnerships in the coming months."

About One Physics

One Physics (https://onephysics.com) is the largest outsourced medical physics services organization in North America, offering diagnostic and therapy medical physics services to large hospital systems, healthcare facilities, imaging centers and cancer care groups throughout the U.S. Through One Physics, partner physics practices receive an array of differentiated support services, including client services, accounting / finance, sales and marketing, human resources, technical recruiting, information technology and data analytics, vendor management, legal, and insurance.

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital (www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market healthcare companies valued up to $500 million. With over $1.5 billion in assets under management, Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented leaders and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.

Contact:

Max Brenner

Vice President

mbrenner@blueseacapital.com

561-655-8400 x119

SOURCE: Blue Sea Capital LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/one-physics-expands-northeast-presence-through-partnership-with-1165739