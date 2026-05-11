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WKN: A0HL4V | ISIN: US9043111072 | Ticker-Symbol: U9R
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 21:32
5,120 Euro
-6,40 % -0,350
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UNDER ARMOUR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNDER ARMOUR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1205,13021:34
5,1205,13021:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 19:10 Uhr
253 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Persona AI Collaborates with Under Armour to Explore Performance Materials for Humanoid Robotics

Concept render of Person Humanoid wearing UNDER ARMOUR gloves

HOUSTON, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persona AI today announced a research and development collaboration with Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) to learn how advanced performance materials will support the next generation of humanoid robotics operating in demanding environments.

The robots made by Persona AI will operate in physically intensive, high-risk environments such as welding, heavy manufacturing, extreme heat exposure, and hazardous material handling. This automation is designed to reduce strain and improve safety for human workers. Through this collaboration, Persona AI is working to establish a global standard for robot-speci?c performance gear, ensuring the next generation of humanoids is as protected, agile, and resilient as the humans they support.

As Persona AI continues to develop and test its systems for industrial applications, the company is evaluating how external material layers may enhance durability, thermal regulation, and overall humanoid performance in real-world conditions. This collaboration brings together Persona AI's robotics expertise and Under Armour's innovative approach to creating materials designed for high-performance use.

The joint e?ort focuses on early-stage research and testing, examining how di?erent textiles behave under conditions such as heat, friction, repetitive motion, and more. "We chose to work with Under Armour because of their track record of innovation with these types of performance materials," said Nicolaus Radford, CEO of Persona AI. "As we develop humanoids for intense and potentially hazardous environments, this collaboration helps us understand how advanced materials can enhance long-term reliability, thereby informing solutions to better protect workers in the ?eld."

"This is an opportunity to apply our innovation expertise in a new context," said Kyle Blakely, Senior Vice President of Innovation, Design Studio, Development, and Testing at Under Armour. "Robotics presents a fascinating new design challenge, and we aim to play a leading role in shaping performance solutions for these environments. As humanoid systems take on more physically demanding roles, we see real potential to create new market opportunities, and we're exploring how concepts like thermal management, abrasion resistance, and ?exibility translate beyond sport."

AboutPersonaAI, Inc.

Persona AI, Inc. a pioneering robotics company headquartered in Houston, Texas, is at the forefront of developing intelligent humanoid robots speci?cally designed for a wide array of industrial applications.

Persona AI leverages a rich heritage of expertise, drawing from decades of experience in crafting sophisticated robotics for demanding environments, including space and deep- ocean exploration. This unparalleled background enables the company to address real- world labor challenges with innovative and robust solutions. Learn more about Persona AI

persona.ai

PersonaAIMediaContacts

Jared Bruder
Director of Marketing
Persona AI
pr@persona.ai
713.305.6158

JonathanReichel

Principal Marketing Architect
Persona AI
reichel@persona.ai
(409) 549-3892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c38c6044-4531-4ca1-aa5d-e8251d3e8f5e


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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