Skymantics, LLC: Skymantics Awarded FAA Contract to Evaluate Critical Flight Information Services and Advance Global Implementation

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Skymantics, LLC, a leader in AI-driven data analytics and systems modernization, announced today it has been awarded a key contract by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to execute the Demonstration of En-route Adaptation Coordination and Negotiation Services (DEACNS). DEACNS will support the FAA's transition to Trajectory Based Operations (TBO) and Flight and Flow Information for a Collaborative Environment (FF-ICE).

Skymantics will lead concept maturation, technology development, and demonstration support focused on validating FF-ICE services. Core components of this effort include the maturation of Flight Object, Flow Object, Globally Unique Flight Identifier (GUFI), and related data stores that must work together to ensure safe and efficient operations in the National Airspace System (NAS). This will establish a shared source for consistently capturing, integrating, and managing high-quality flight information across multiple automation systems and organizations.

To validate how these services perform under realistic conditions, Skymantics will collaborate with airframe manufacturers, airlines, third-party planning vendors, domestic and international Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSP), and other key stakeholders to execute both controlled laboratory simulations and live-flight demonstrations. These will illustrate the operational benefits of Flight and Flow Information for airspace users and NAS automation systems, providing tangible, measurable evidence of how end-to-end FF-ICE integration can enhance situational awareness, improve flight data exchange, and support more predictable demand-capacity balancing.

The outcomes of the DEACNS project will provide the FAA with actionable insights to inform future investment decisions and guide the maturation of Flight Information Management concepts toward operational deployment.

"Skymantics is deeply committed to advancing the future of global aviation," said Charles Chen, CEO of Skymantics. "As the industry shifts toward a more collaborative and data-centric future, we are proud to partner with the FAA on the DEACNS project to modernize the National Airspace System. Leveraging our deep expertise in data analytics and systems engineering, we will build a safer, more interconnected airspace for all."

Contact: Nikki Jedlicka | Communications Manager | nikki.jedlicka@skymantics.com | +1 571 730 7595

About Skymantics: Skymantics, LLC is an SBA-certified 8(a) small disadvantaged business specializing in applied Artificial Intelligence and data modernization. Grounded in the core values of creativity, collaboration, and excellence, the company's mission is to drive positive change by putting emerging data technologies into practice. As a high-tech software services provider, Skymantics works as a trusted team player with government agencies and private industry partners to solve complex challenges and lower the barriers for technology adoption.

SOURCE: Skymantics, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/skymantics-awarded-faa-contract-to-evaluate-critical-flight-infor-1165790