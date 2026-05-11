New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CD) announced today that it will be participating in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA May 18th and 19th, 2026.

Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 12:30 PM. Wilfred Daye, CEO, will be presenting on behalf of the company.

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Event: LD Micro Invitational XVI

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 12:30 PM PDT

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Summary of LD Micro Invitational XVI

The 2026 LD Micro Invitational XVI will take place May 18th and 19th, 2026 at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 5:30 PM PT on May 17th in conjunction with a welcome reception.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 18th, followed by panels and keynote speakers.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 19th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

This two-day event will feature micro and small-cap companies across all sectors, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Chaince Digital Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2011, Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CD) is a New York-based digital fintech leader providing access to the growing AI-powered infrastructure, blockchain, and digital assets. Our three core business lines include 1. blockchain and digital asset solutions, 2. AI and HPC infrastructure, developing liquid cooling solutions for AI data centers and 3. comprehensive financial services through Chaince Securities,LLC a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and RIA.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To register, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296931

Source: LD Micro