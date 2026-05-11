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WKN: A3D7SS | ISIN: KYG594672027 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.05.26 | 21:19
6,010 US-Dollar
-4,45 % -0,280
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHAINCE DIGITAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHAINCE DIGITAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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5-Tage-Chart
CHAINCE DIGITAL
CHAINCE DIGITAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHAINCE DIGITAL HOLDINGS INC6,010-4,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.