Post Oak Group Brings Institutional Execution to the Middle Market

Post Oak Group, a Houston-based investment bank recognized as the top middle-market investment bank in Texas, is bringing $82 billion in transaction experience directly to the middle market, redefining what institutional-grade advisory looks like for a segment of the market that has long deserved better.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Post Oak Group, a Houston-based investment bank recognized as the top middle-market investment bank in Texas, is bringing $82 billion in transaction experience directly to the middle market, redefining what institutional-grade advisory looks like for a segment of the market that has long deserved better.

With a team carrying more than 250 years of combined experience across capital markets and M&A, the firm has built a platform that delivers the depth, rigor, and execution quality of the largest institutions in the business, without the trade-offs in senior attention that those institutions routinely ask clients to accept.

A Platform Built on Proven Experience

For decades, the most experienced investment bankers in the country concentrated their careers at the top of the market, advising on mega-cap transactions for the world's largest corporations. Middle-market companies, despite representing the backbone of the U.S. economy, were largely left with a second tier of advisory options. Post Oak Group was built to close that gap.

The firm's leadership team brings more than 250 years of combined experience across capital markets and M&A, experience earned at institutions operating at the highest levels of global finance. That depth of expertise is now applied directly to middle-market clients, through a platform that delivers the analytical rigor, process discipline, and execution quality typically associated with bulge bracket banks, without the trade-offs in senior attention that those institutions routinely ask clients to accept.

"The middle market deserves the same caliber of advice and execution that large-cap companies receive," said David Chua, Managing Partner of Mergers & Acquisitions at Post Oak Group. "Geography has never been a barrier for us. What matters is the quality of the work and the results we deliver, and that doesn't change based on zip code."

Senior-Led Execution, Every Step of the Way

At most larger institutions, the senior bankers who win the business hand the engagement off once the ink is dry. At Post Oak Group, that dynamic does not exist. The firm's partner-led execution model keeps senior professionals actively involved at every stage of a transaction, from initial positioning through final closing. Every engagement benefits from experienced judgment at the moments that matter most, not just at the pitch.

This approach is especially valuable in complex situations. Whether a company is navigating a first-time sale process, a cross-border acquisition, or a recapitalization with multiple stakeholders involved, having seasoned bankers engaged throughout leads to materially better outcomes. Post Oak Group's track record of more than $82 billion in completed transactions across 12 countries is a direct reflection of what that model produces over time.

A Global Reach Rooted in Houston

Post Oak Group operates a fully integrated platform spanning capital markets and M&A advisory, with approximately 300 professionals across advisory, execution, research, operations, and support functions. The firm serves clients nationally and internationally, with capital partners and relationships spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Houston has provided a strong foundation, a city with deep roots in energy, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and logistics that has shaped generations of sophisticated business operators. But Post Oak Group's ambitions and its client base have always extended well beyond Texas. The firm's recognition as the top middle-market investment bank in Texas reflects a platform that has earned its reputation across the full breadth of the market, not just regionally.

"We originally set out to build a focused boutique, but the market demanded a broader platform," said Alex Treistman, Managing Partner of the Capital Markets practice. "We've responded by scaling without compromising the quality or attention each mandate receives."

About Post Oak Group

Post Oak Group is the leading middle-market investment bank headquartered in Houston, Texas, recently recognized as the top middle-market investment bank in Texas. The firm operates a fully integrated platform spanning capital markets and M&A advisory, with a track record of more than $82 billion in transactions across 12 countries. Post Oak Group serves founders, shareholders, and institutional investors through senior-led, partner-driven engagements designed to deliver institutional-grade execution with boutique-level attention. For more information, visit postoakgroup.co.

Media Contact

Organization: Post Oak Group

Contact Person Name: Alexander Treistman

Website: https://www.postoakgroup.co/

Email: info@postoakgroup.co

City: Houston

State: Texas

Country: United States

SOURCE: Post Oak Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/post-oak-group-brings-institutional-execution-to-the-middle-marke-1165704