DNA Synthesis Market to Reach $30.4 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 18.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The DNA synthesis market is witnessing strong adoption across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), and synthetic biology firms due to its critical role in enabling advanced genetic research and biopharmaceutical development.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA synthesis technologies, supported by automated synthesizers, high-throughput platforms, oligonucleotide production systems, gene assembly tools, and AI-driven design software, allow researchers to create precise and custom DNA sequences for a wide range of applications. Leading providers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Twist Bioscience, and GenScript Biotech Corporation are continuously enhancing synthesis accuracy, scalability, and turnaround time through technological innovation.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "DNA Synthesis Market by Product and Service (Product and Services), Type (Oligonucleotide Synthesis and Gene Synthesis), Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Research & Development), and End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2026-2035". According to the report, the "DNA synthesis market" was valued at $5.7 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach $30.4 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2026 to 2035.

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Market Introduction

The DNA synthesis market is experiencing strong growth due to multiple structural drivers across biotechnology, healthcare, and life sciences. One of the primary drivers is the rapid advancement of gene editing technologies such as CRISPR-Cas systems, which require custom-designed DNA sequences for guide RNAs and engineered constructs, significantly increasing demand for synthetic DNA. Additionally, the expansion of gene therapy and personalized medicine is fueling market growth, as these approaches rely heavily on precise and high-quality DNA constructs for treating genetic disorders and developing patient-specific therapies. Rising applications in synthetic biology, vaccine development, and molecular diagnostics further strengthen demand, particularly as DNA synthesis becomes essential for rapid research and drug discovery workflows. Moreover, improvements in automation, high-throughput synthesis platforms, and error-correction technologies are enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and enabling wider adoption across research institutions and biotech companies.

Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces several restraints. High capital investment requirements for DNA synthesis equipment, reagents, and GMP-compliant manufacturing infrastructure limit entry for small and mid-sized players. Technical limitations, such as increasing error rates in longer DNA sequences and challenges in synthesizing complex or repetitive genetic structures, also restrict scalability and efficiency. In addition, stringent regulatory frameworks governing genetic manipulation, biosafety, and bioethics create compliance burdens that slow down product approvals and commercialization. Supply chain concentration and dependency on specialized raw materials further expose the market to geopolitical and operational risks, while competition from alternative gene assembly or editing techniques can reduce demand for traditional synthesis services.

At the same time, significant opportunities are emerging in the DNA synthesis market. The growing adoption of synthetic biology in industrial applications, including biofuels, agricultural biotechnology, and biomanufacturing, is opening new revenue streams beyond healthcare. Increasing investments in next-generation enzymatic DNA synthesis technologies present opportunities to overcome existing technical limitations and improve accuracy, scalability, and cost-efficiency. Expanding research in emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific, is also expected to drive demand as biotechnology infrastructure improves. Furthermore, the rise of personalized therapeutics and next-generation vaccines continues to create long-term demand for high-fidelity synthetic DNA, positioning the market for sustained innovation and expansion.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market share in 2025. This was attributed to the strong presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, advanced research infrastructure, high adoption of gene synthesis technologies, and significant investment in genomics and precision medicine. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid expansion of biotechnology research capabilities, increasing government support for life sciences innovation, growing outsourcing activities from global companies, and the rising number of academic and research institutions across emerging economies.

Report Overview:

The DNA synthesis market is segmented into product & services, type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product & services, it is bifurcated into product and services. The products are further bifurcated into instruments and reagent & consumables. On the basis of type, the market is segregated into oligonucleotide synthesis and gene synthesis. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into diagnostics, therapeutics, research & development. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic companies, academic & research institutes, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of product & services, the service segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2025, However, the product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the oligonucleotide synthesis segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2025. However, the gene synthesis segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the research & development segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2025. However, therapeutics is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2025. However, academic & research institutes are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America region accounted for the largest DNA synthesis market share in 2025 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

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Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2026-2035 Base Year 2025 Market Size in 2025 $5.7 billion Market Size in 2035 $30.4 billion CAGR 18.2 % No. of Pages in Report 363 Segments Covered Product & Services, Type, Application, End User, and Region. Target Region / Countries Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest Of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia, Pacific), LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA). Drivers Rising Demand for Genomics and Precision Medicine. Growth in Synthetic Biology and Biopharmaceutical Innovation. Opportunities Expansion of Gene and Cell Therapy Applications. Restraints High Cost and Technical Complexity of Long-Sequence DNA Synthesis

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors:

A significant growth opportunity for the DNA synthesis market lies in the rapid expansion of gene therapy and cell therapy development pipelines. These next-generation therapeutic modalities are increasingly being adopted for the treatment of genetic disorders, oncology indications, and rare diseases, driving substantial demand for high-quality synthetic DNA. DNA synthesis plays a critical role in the design and production of therapeutic gene constructs, viral vectors, CRISPR guide sequences, and engineered cellular therapies such as CAR-T and CAR-NK cells. The rising number of clinical trials and regulatory approvals in gene therapy is accelerating the need for GMP-grade synthetic DNA with high accuracy and scalability. Furthermore, the emergence of personalized gene therapies tailored to patient-specific mutations is expected to create demand for highly customized, small-batch DNA synthesis services. This shift is encouraging DNA synthesis providers to move toward integrated service models combining design, synthesis, and delivery of clinical-grade constructs. As biopharmaceutical companies increasingly invest in curative therapies rather than symptomatic treatments, gene and cell therapy applications are expected to become one of the highest-value demand segments. This evolution represents a transformative opportunity for market participants to move up the value chain and capture higher-margin, clinically oriented business segments.

Ethical, Regulatory, and Biosecurity Concerns:

The DNA synthesis market is also restrained by increasing regulatory scrutiny and biosecurity-related compliance frameworks aimed at mitigating dual-use risks. The ability to synthesize genetic material raises concerns regarding potential misuse in the creation of pathogenic organisms or other harmful biological agents, prompting governments and regulatory agencies to implement stringent oversight mechanisms. Mandatory sequence screening, customer verification protocols, and export control regulations are becoming standard requirements across major markets, increasing operational complexity for service providers. Compliance with these evolving regulatory frameworks often results in longer order processing times and higher administrative costs. Furthermore, ethical considerations surrounding gene editing, synthetic embryos, and germline modification continue to influence policy development and public acceptance of synthetic biology technologies. Variability in regulatory standards across regions adds further complexity for global DNA synthesis providers operating across multiple jurisdictions. Companies are also required to invest in advanced biosecurity screening software and dedicated compliance infrastructure, which increases operational expenditure. Collectively, these regulatory and ethical constraints act as moderating factors on market expansion despite strong underlying demand.

Regional Insights

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Region-wise, North America dominated the market share in 2025. This was attributed to the strong presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, advanced research infrastructure, high adoption of gene synthesis technologies, and significant investment in genomics and precision medicine. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid expansion of biotechnology research capabilities, increasing government support for life sciences innovation, growing outsourcing activities from global companies, and the rising number of academic and research institutions across emerging economies.

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Key Players:

Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Scientific SE

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Twist Bioscience

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Merck KGaA

Bioneer Corporation

Telesis Bio

Azenta Inc.

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In January 2025, Elegen introduced ENFINIA Plasmid DNA, a new solution designed to enable faster and more cost-efficient clonal synthesis of long and complex genes. The platform supports high-complexity gene constructs of up to 15 kb, with sequences verified through next-generation sequencing (NGS). These products are manufactured and shipped globally from the company's U.S.-based facilities within approximately 10 business days.

In November 2024, Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc. announced an enhancement to its Ansa Clonal DNA offering, enabling the delivery of DNA constructs of up to 5 kb in length. This advancement is supported by a newly developed proprietary, sequence-agnostic assembly technology, which has been successfully validated and integrated into commercial production.

In May 2024, Molecular Assemblies, Inc. introduced a partnering program to license its Fully Enzymatic Synthesis (FES) technology for on-site DNA production. This technology enables the rapid generation of long, high-purity, and highly accurate DNA sequences, supporting the advancement of next-generation therapeutics and diagnostic applications.

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