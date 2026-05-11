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ACCESS Newswire
11.05.2026 20:26 Uhr
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Payroll4Construction Webinar Shows How Field Time Tracking and Payroll Work Together

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, a construction payroll service and part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, has released a webinar titled "Creating Efficiencies: Uniting Your Time Tracking System Along With Your Payroll System."

The presentation explores how contractors conquer complex administrative demands by connecting mobile field data directly to a construction-specific payroll provider.

Historically, manual entry and disconnected financial systems have triggered duplicate data setup and costly processing errors.

To solve this fragmentation, the webinar demonstrates how a unified workflow - specifically the integration between WorkMax mobile time tracking and Payroll4Construction - allows contractors to eliminate manual data entry while ensuring field hours accurately reflect jobs, cost codes and trade classifications.

By bridging the gap between field activities and office operations, this integrated approach allows teams to:

  • Automate Compliance: Turn field data into 40+ instant reports, including WH-347 certified payroll and union labor burden analysis

  • Verify Attendance: Use GPS and facial recognition via mobile timecards to ensure the office receives accurate, fraud-proof crew hours

  • Track Sites in Real-Time: Sync equipment usage and production units from the jobsite directly to financial records for instant project health updates

  • Unify Payroll Processing: Move approved field hours into the payroll database with one click to trigger direct deposits and tax payments

By leveraging these two systems, contractors can ensure that every minute tracked in the field is accurately reflected in the office.

To discover how to streamline your team's payroll process, watch the full webinar here.

Payroll4Construction, LLC
Payroll4Construction is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can help manage certified payroll reporting, complete multi-jurisdiction processing, handle union tracking, cut checks, issue direct deposits and more. For information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

Foundation Software, LLC
Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts
Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payroll4construction-webinar-shows-how-field-time-tracking-and-pa-1164817

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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