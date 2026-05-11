Heaviside Industries has emerged from stealth with a $28M Series A fundraising led by Interlagos with participation from Menlo Ventures, Flume Ventures, Cantos, Anorak Ventures, Frank Finelli (Senior Advisor, Former Partner Managing Director at The Carlyle Group), Paul Dimitruk (Co-Founder, Vice Chairman Senior Partner at Partners Capital), and Aaditya Devarakonda (Former CEO of Dedrone).

This capital raise accelerates Heaviside's development, production, and delivery of multi-domain autonomous precision munitions for U.S. and allied special operations and conventional forces-including the company's initial deployment of aerial and underwater munitions platforms.

"This Series A fundraise allows us to accelerate the deployment of Heaviside's autonomous munitions platforms to a broad base of our established customers. Our products are designed for hyper-precision in jammed and GPS-denied environments, fundamentally shifting the dynamics of modern warfare. With this capital, we will further the adoption of Heaviside's technology by warfighters." Phillip Walker, CEO of Heaviside

While modern warfare has rapidly evolved with the proliferation of unmanned systems, hyper-precise munitions are the future of the battlefield. Economical autonomous strike capabilities are essential to U.S. and allied war efforts, enabling defeat of high-value enemy military assets and infrastructure at a far lower cost than with traditional methods and with markedly reduced collateral damage. Recognizing the critical need for these capabilities, Heaviside builds precision munitions designed to operate in contested environments-where legacy systems degrade or fail-without inflating costs or sacrificing performance.

"Investment in American defense is critical to maintain our essential freedoms. We are proud to invest in Heaviside, whose technologies contribute to the strength of our strategic defense system." Scott McNealy, Operating Partner Investor at Flume Ventures

Operating in stealth for 2+ years since its founding in 2024, Heaviside has established a team of over 50 proven engineers and operators across offices in Los Angeles, CA and Oslo, Norway, as well as a roster of U.S. and allied customers. With the Series A fundraise, Heaviside builds upon its foundation, expanding production and accelerating customer deliveries domestically and abroad.

"American defense is overdue for reinvigoration and modernizing it requires large-scale manufacturing and precise, affordable capability at operational scale. Heaviside has put both under one roof for the first time: the engineers behind the most successful miniaturized military UAS ever fielded, a manufacturing program that has shipped tens of thousands of systems to the U.S. and our allies, and a guidance group with over 100,000 flight hours in contested environments. That depth is why we invested and why Heaviside will define this generation of American defense." - Matt Kraning, Partner at Menlo Ventures

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260511220289/en/

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