Trinity Bank, NA: Trinity Bank Reports Results for First Quarter 2026 Net Income Up 4.2% to $2,302,000

NET INCOME UP 4.2% TO $2,302,000

RETURN ON ASSETS 1.64%

RETURN ON EQUITY 13.45%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026.

Results of Operation

Trinity Bank, N.A., reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,302,000 or $2.01 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $2,209,000 or $1.94 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2025.

Co-Chairman and President Barney Wiley stated, "We are pleased with our 1st Quarter results, and the overall outlook for 2026. We have been blessed with steady loan production, contrary to others in the industry suffering from a lack of demand," stated President Barney Wiley. This is a testament to our current customers and shareholders' financial strength, and for this, we are thankful.

Although our results have remained solid, we are aware of the economic volatility. According to President Wiley," We remain focused on asset quality, liquidity, and following our core values and prudent underwriting practices."

In 000's 3/31/2026 3/31/2025 Net Income $ 2,302 $ 2,209 4.2 % Loans $ 342,829 $ 302,369 6.0 % Deposits $ 490,896 $ 444,087 10.5 % Capital $ 68,473 $ 60,843 12.8 % Diluted Earnings per Share $ 2.01 $ 1.94 3.6 % Return on Assets 1.64 % 1.76 % Return on Equity 13.45 % 14.52 % Capital Buffer Ratio 10.62 % 11.25 %

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

###

For information contact:

Mindy Hegi

CFO

Trinity Bank

817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

SOURCE: Trinity Bank, NA (Fort Worth, Texas)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/trinity-bank-reports-results-for-first-quarter-2026-net-income-up-4.-1165806