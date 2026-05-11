INNIO Group ("INNIO"), a leading global distributed energy solutions provider, today announces that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common shares.

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INNIO Group Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

The timing of the offering, number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. INNIO has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "INIO."

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Barclays and Citigroup are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Baird, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering. Credit Agricole CIB, Erste Group, UniCredit, Academy Securities and Drexel Hamilton are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, including effectiveness of such registration statement, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be commenced or completed, or as to the actual size, price or other terms of the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; or

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About INNIO Group

INNIO Group is a global distributed energy solutions provider that delivers reliable, flexible, transient, decentralized, modular and efficient power. With a track record of innovation, INNIO designs, manufactures and services high-performance power systems under its Jenbacher and Waukesha brands. The company delivers power for applications including data centers, microgrids, grid stabilization, industrial energy and gas compression.

INNIO operates a global installed base across approximately 100 countries as of December 31, 2025, supported by a resilient, high-margin services business that delivers long-term, recurring revenues across the full equipment lifecycle. As electricity demand accelerates-driven by AI, electrification and grid constraints-INNIO enables scalable, behind-the-meter power generation with high efficiency, fast start capability, strong transient performance and fuel flexibility, including hydrogen-ready solutions. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, INNIO employs over 5,000 people worldwide and is committed to moving energy forward

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Contacts:

For further information please contact:



Stefan Schmidt

INNIO Group

+43 664 80833 2626

Stefan.Schmidt@innio.com



Alexander Becker

INNIO Group

+43 664 80833 1998

Alexander.Becker@innio.com