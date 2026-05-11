NationWide Self Storage Introduces Some of the Most Affordable Storage Options In Vancouver Starting at Just $39/Month

Smart, budget-friendly sky lockers designed for students, businesses, and active families

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / NationWide Self Storage is making self-storage more affordable and accessible across Vancouver by offering its highly popular Sky Lockers, starting at just $39 per month.

Designed as a practical and cost-effective mini storage solution, Sky Lockers provide customers with a secure way to store seasonal items, business inventory, sports gear, and everyday belongings-without paying for more space than needed.

Affordable Storage Without Compromise

Located above traditional floor-level units, Sky Lockers maximize unused vertical space while delivering the same secure and convenient storage experience customers expect from NationWide Self Storage.

These compact storage units are ideal for:

Seasonal items and household overflow

Business inventory and archived documents

Sports and outdoor equipment

Student storage between semesters

Apartment and condo residents needing extra space

"With affordability becoming increasingly important, our Sky Lockers provide an excellent storage solution for customers who want convenience and security at an incredibly competitive price point," said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage. "At just $39 per month, they are some of the most affordable storage options available in the Lower Mainland."

Perfect for Students

Students attending colleges and universities throughout Vancouver and Burnaby can take advantage of this flexible, budget-friendly student storage option between semesters, during summer break, or while transitioning between housing.

Sky Lockers are ideal for storing:

Clothing and dorm essentials

Textbooks and school supplies

Small furniture and electronics

Smart Storage for Businesses

Small businesses, contractors, and entrepreneurs can also benefit from affordable off-site storage without the cost of leasing additional commercial space.

Businesses commonly use Sky Lockers for:

Inventory overflow

Marketing materials

Tools and supplies

Document storage

Great for Active Families & Outdoor Enthusiasts

For families across Vancouver and Burnaby, Sky Lockers help free up valuable space at home by storing:

Camping and outdoor gear

Outdoor and seasonal decor

Sports equipment and recreational items

By moving infrequently used items into affordable storage, customers can enjoy a cleaner, more organized home environment year-round.

Modern, Secure & Convenient

NationWide Self Storage facilities feature:

App-controlled keyless access

Advanced security monitoring

Flexible rental terms

Clean, modern storage facilities

Convenient locations across Metro Vancouver

Limited Availability

Due to their affordability and popularity, Sky Lockers are in high demand and availability may be limited. Customers are encouraged to reserve early to secure promotional pricing.

About NationWide Self Storage

NationWide Self Storage provides modern, secure, and affordable storage solutions throughout Metro Vancouver and British Columbia. Offering a wide range of unit sizes and innovative storage options, NationWide is committed to delivering convenience, flexibility, and value for both personal and business storage customers.

Media Contact:

Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage

778-357-0700

hello@nationwideselfstorage.ca

https://www.nationwideselfstorage.ca

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-introduces-some-of-the-most-affordable-s-1165838