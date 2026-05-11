Dot Ai Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Commercial Pipeline and Strategic Partnerships Continue to Lay Foundation for a 2026 Revenue Ramp; Company Reaffirms Full-Year 2026 Revenue Guidance of $6.0 to $7.5 Million

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / CID Holdco. (Nasdaq:DAIC) ("Dot Ai" or the "Company"), an IoT and AI-based SaaS company redefining asset intelligence for industrial technology, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 and Recent Operational Highlights:

Reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $6.0 to $7.5 million and bookings guidance of $12 to $15 million, reflecting management's confidence in the Company's commercial pipeline and transition to recurring subscription revenue.

Continued commercial deployment of the Company's generation 3.0 Asset Intelligence SaaS platform with full multi-tenant architecture, delivering real-time asset visibility, predictive analytics, and seamless integration with existing customer infrastructure as the backbone of the Company's recurring revenue model.

Showcased the generation 3.0 Asset Intelligence platform at Manifest 2026, the premier supply chain and logistics technology conference held February 9-11 in Las Vegas. CEO Ed Nabrotzky participated in a featured panel discussion alongside partners from Würth Industry and Wiliot, highlighting the Company's expanding ecosystem and commercial traction.

Hosted an industry webinar on April 1, 2026, "Ambient IoT: The Intelligence Nobody Talks About but Everyone Depends On," with partners Wiliot and Würth Industry North America, exploring how ambient IoT and AI are transforming asset tracking into operational intelligence across industrial supply chains.

Engaged MZ Group, an international investor relations firm, to lead a strategic investor relations and financial communications program designed to increase visibility throughout the investment community.

Management Commentary

Ed Nabrotzky, Co-Founder and CEO of Dot Ai, said: "The first quarter of 2026 was a quarter of foundation building for the growth expected in the latter half of this year. We remained focused on building our robust pipeline of what we expect to be recurring subscription revenue, scaling our hardware deployments, and expanding our partner ecosystem. Our first quarter results reflect the disciplined execution and cost controls we have implemented to align spend with achievement of important subscriber milestones, and we are encouraged by the traction we are seeing across multiple industrial verticals.

"During the quarter, we showcased our generation 3.0 Asset Intelligence platform at Manifest 2026 alongside our partners Würth Industry and Wiliot, as well as hosted a well-attended industry webinar on ambient IoT and operational intelligence. These activities build on the strategic partnerships, manufacturing expansion, and platform milestones we completed in 2025 and position us to scale through the balance of the year.

"We are reaffirming our 2026 revenue guidance of $6.0 to $7.5 million and bookings guidance of $12 to $15 million. These results are expected to be back-end weighted as subscription contracts ramp, and we remain confident in our ability to convert our pipeline, expand enterprise customer relationships, and grow recurring SaaS revenue as a proportion of our total mix. With a clear path to growth and multiple catalysts on the horizon, we believe Dot Ai is well-positioned to create meaningful value for our shareholders," concluded Nabrotzky.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was, as expected, de minimis as compared to $0.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decrease primarily reflected the back-end-weighted nature of the Company's 2026 revenue plan, with subscription contracts and hardware deployments expected to ramp in the second half of the year, as well as a strategic transition from one-time hardware-led sales toward longer-term recurring subscription revenue.

Gross profit for revenue in the first quarter saw a gross margin of 78.2%, reflecting the inherent strength of our model. The decrease in gross profit primarily reflected lower revenue in the period as customer deployments and subscription enrollments are weighted to the back half of 2026, while the Barceloneta, Puerto Rico manufacturing facility continues to scale to support the order pipeline ahead.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $4.1 million, as compared to $2.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by costs associated with operating as a public company, expansion of the commercial team and partner ecosystem, and continued investment in the Company's generation 3.0 Asset Intelligence platform, partially offset by cost controls implemented during the quarter.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2026 was $4.5 million, or ($0.15) per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or ($0.11) per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, totaled ($3.9) million in the first quarter of 2026, as compared to ($1.3) million in the same year-ago quarter. See the US GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table provided below.

Conference Call

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today, Monday, May 11, 2026 to discuss the Company's first quarter 2026 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-407-0789

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8562

Conference ID: 13760262

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760900&tp_key=2d4cb9b775

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation. A webcast replay will be available following the call using the webcast link above.

About Dot Ai

Dot Ai (Nasdaq:DAIC) is an IoT and AI-based SaaS company at the forefront of Asset Intelligence technology for smart supply chain operations. Leveraging state-of-the-art AI engines, cutting-edge 5G RF and BLE technology, and seamless cloud integrations, Dot Ai offers real-time asset visibility and predictive analytics that integrate with existing infrastructure. The Company serves multiple industries including aviation, construction, delivery, military, mining, retail, sea ports, medical logistics, warehousing and manufacturing. For more information, please visit daic.ai.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following non-GAAP measure - adjusted EBITDA, which is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance. The Company believes this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's results of operations. However, this non-GAAP measure has significant limitations in that it does not reflect all the costs and other items associated with the operation of the Company's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently and are therefore not comparable to similar measures by other companies. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP. For a definition and reconciliation of EBITDA to net income (loss), its corresponding GAAP measure, please see the reconciliation table shown in this press release below.

US-GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, (In Thousands) 2026 2025 Net Loss $ (4,465 ) $ (1,285 ) Interest expense, depreciation and amortization 532 160 EBITDA $ (3,933 ) $ (1,125 ) Adjustments Acquisition and integration - 378 Change in fair value of SAFE notes - (612 ) Loss on issuance of shares (1 ) - Stock based compensation 2 10 Total Adjustments 1 (224 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,932 ) $ (1,349 )

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding anticipated production capacity increases, facility expansion plans, expected order fulfillment, and future business growth. All forward-looking statements are based on Dot Ai's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Dot Ai assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 247-6461

DAIC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Dot Ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/dot-ai-reports-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-1165881