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PR Newswire
11.05.2026 22:36 Uhr
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Satair Finalises Acquisition of Unical Aviation and ecube

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Satair, an Airbus company, announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Unical Aviation Inc. ("Unical") and its subsidiary ecube. This milestone creates a premier, end-to-end global provider of Used Serviceable Material (USM) and aircraft lifecycle solutions.

This agreement brings together Unical's extensive inventory and distribution network, ecube's world-class disassembly and storage capabilities, and Satair's existing USM expertise through VAS Aero Services. As part of the new leadership structure, Sharon Green, CEO of Unical, will also assume the role of CEO of VAS Aero Services, ensuring strategic alignment across Satair's USM business units, while Tommy Hughes assumes his full-time responsibilities as CCO of Satair.

Richard Stoddart, CEO of Satair and Head of Airbus Material Services, commented:
"Today is a major step forward. Bringing Unical and ecube into our business isn't just about getting bigger; it's about leveraging the circular economy to the benefit of our customers. We're gaining excellent facilities and, crucially, a team of highly skilled professionals in the USM market. For our customers, this means better parts availability and a simpler way to manage an aircraft's full lifecycle."

Sharon Green, CEO of Unical and VAS Aero Services, added: "Joining Satair marks the culmination of Unical and ecube's transformation-and the beginning of a powerful next phase, bringing together our leadership in Used Serviceable Material and end-of-life capabilities with Satair's global scale and Airbus's vision for the future of material services. I'm proud of what our teams have built and confident that together we will deliver a true end-to-end lifecycle solution that improves material availability, extends asset life, and creates meaningful value for customers worldwide. Our teams are excited about joining Satair and working alongside new colleagues at VAS Aero Services-both highly respected and trusted organizations in our industry-and we look forward to delivering the full value of this combination across the global aviation market."

Industrialising the USM lifecycle
With the integration of Unical and ecube's major operational sites across North America and Europe, Satair significantly expands its industrial footprint. The acquisition advances Satair's strategy to provide a seamless, "one-stop shop" flow of material-from aircraft storage and disassembly to technical repair management and global distribution.

The combined operations will now begin a coordinated integration process, focused on coordinating our efforts across Satair, Unical, ecube, and VAS Aero Services to deliver a well-connected customer experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2977184/Satair_Photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2977183/Satair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/satair-finalises-acquisition-of-unical-aviation-and-ecube-302768682.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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